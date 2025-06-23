The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
8hEdited

Russia (for sure) & even China (who have inked some 20 agreements in the most recent past years) have a lot to defend in that region (Russia's trade route into Iran & China's belt & road initiative) as well as the desire to see IRAN remain -- meaning, they could easily supply whatever financial and more importantly, weapons support IRAN may identify to them as needed -- and I believe Russia has pretty much said this. This is all theater as a prelude to enable the dissolution of nation states and usher in the regionalized technates under transnational, centralized biodigital command & control -- total spectrum dominance. The actors are reading their scripts and performing their roles to create a chance to live and perhaps even reserve a place at the table when the dust settles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
10h

So, which corporations and global financial elite families benefit directly from what is happening in the Middle East. This is really all that matters.

These people are the architects. They are the ones driving all of the eventlines to create violent conflict in these countries at the present time - right before the BIS plans to conclude it's Going Direct Reset and remove cash from the world for 100% financial slavery of it's now nano contaminated cyborgs.

We know Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Palantir, and the rest of the top 100 US Dept of Defense contractors are benefitting - but - which of the global financial elite families control them?

This WWIII scenario - long planned by the Freemasons and others - will support the BIS's forced monetary restructure that underlies the "New World Order" that the Tril-Lateral Commission thinks started in January 2023. So which families control the BIS and the Tri-Lateral Commission?

These are the people who are bribing, blackmailing and intimidating our political class into complete imbecility and herd like behavior. These are the people who need to be in jail for interfering with our governmental systems, our militaries, our finances and our bodies, etc. And these are also probably the people/psychopaths, who have kept MK Ultra going with obscure sub-contractors, and massive TI programs.

We need to know which global financial elite families are making war right now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture