By Jimmy Dore and Information Liberation

Aaron Mate pointed out that Israel is a foreign government, yet its leaders are bragging about shutting down the free speech of Americans, and neither the White House, nor the Democrats, are standing up against Israel. Civil liberties attorney Jenin Younis said that both parties in Congress take money from AIPAC and are owned by the Jewish lobby. She said that this is the biggest threat to free speech in modern history.

Zionist groups may be supplying Trump with lists of people who they want deported for protesting against Israel. –JW Williams

This video shows a clip of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the former US Ambassador to Israel, David Freeman, openly bragging about the fact that Israel is helping to censor people inside the US for their free speech in support of Palestinian rights and criticizing the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Netanyahu said that other governments must be pressured to follow Trump’s example of arresting, cutting funding, and deporting foreign protesters against the Israel’s war on Gaza.

Betar is a Zionist ‘hate’ group that may be providing lists of students for the Trump administration to deport for criticizing Israel’s war on Gaza. According to attorney Jenin Younis, Betar is reported to be making veiled death threats and solicitation of murder. She is concerned that the Trump administration will try to use some kind of national security or anti-terrorism laws to go after pro Palestine Americans.

LIST OF STUDENTS DETAINED FOR ‘ANTI-SEMITISM’

Rabbi Tells Senate Hearing It’s ‘Not Enough’ to Be ‘Not Anti-Semitic’ – ‘One Must Be Anti-Anti-Semitic’

Chabad-Lubavitch Rabbi Levi Shemtov, who has been dubbed “the rabbi of Capitol Hill,” told Senators at a hearing on anti-Semitism that it’s “not enough” for “individuals and institutions” to be “not anti-Semitic” — “one must be anti-anti-Semitic.”

“Anti-Semitism is not just an age-old prejudice, it is a contemporary crisis manifesting on campuses across the nation,” Shemtov said at the Senate hearing on Thursday. “It is not enough for individuals or institutions to merely claim they are not anti-Semitic. As my father once taught me, it is not enough for people, especially public figures, to be neutral or not be anti-Semitic — one must be anti-anti-Semitic.”



“We must demand the same of our universities and government institutions,” he added. “This hearing in my opinion is an attempt to be just that — anti-anti-Semitic.”



Shemtov's comments triggered a firestorm on X.



“This is a page right out of the BLM playbook,” Matt Walsh said. “The same rhetoric almost word for word.”

