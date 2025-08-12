Netanyahu has announced plans for the “final” takeover of Gaza, which he’s instead billing as a “liberation” from Hamas:

by Simplicius

A timeline refresher—2023 above, present time below:

It’s interesting how, given Netanyahu’s above infographic, Israel’s objectives in Gaza can be superficially compared to the Russian SMO. The difference is, Russia is following international law, whereas Israel is breaking it. It was the UN itself which established the known precedent that a people have the right to self-determination when it came to Serbia being pressured to recognize Kosovo’s independence. But in Donbass or even Gaza, no such right to self-determination and official recognition apparently exists. In Ukraine, Russia is only enforcing the UN’s very own standards on self-determination, while in Gaza, Israel is breaking it.

To further highlight the hypocrisy, listen to JD Vance’s latest statement, wherein he breezily describes taking military control over Gaza as being “up to Israel”—but the same privilege is for some reason not afforded to Russia in taking over Donbass—why is that?

There are mounting issues for Bibi, who seeks as swift an operation as possible to mitigate growing disaster. Echoes of brewing civil war have erupted in Israeli society over growing exhaustion and the issue of Haredi military ‘exceptionalism’:

Orthodox MP warns Israel HEADED TO CIVIL WAR between secular & Haredi Jews over IDF compulsory draft 'You can't go to war with 1.25 million Haredi over their lifestyle I'm telling you, send message to everyone: BE AFRAID' — MK Porush warns from protest tent outside AG office Footage: Yediotnews

This includes large ongoing general protests against the new Gaza occupation plan.

Next is the fact that multiple world leaders have had enough of Bibi. Macron announced France would officially recognize Palestine at the coming September UN summit. Other major countries followed suit, including Australia—also to announce recognition at the same time. Meanwhile, Chancellor Merz took the unprecedented step of ordering the cessation of all weapons transfers to Israel unless Netanyahu calls off the Gaza operation:

Yesterday, news broke that Trump had allegedly “yelled” at Bibi on the phone over the “inconvenience” of being forced to defend Israel’s starvation of Gaza:

Of course, virtually all the political reactions above are performative in nature, while every country secretly does its utmost in supporting Israel’s military machine. These leaders are simply trying to sit in both chairs, appease their growing domestic Muslim crowds while still carrying out their secret pro-Zionist directives.

This has accelerated recently with many other subversive developments taking place. In Lebanon there are renewed threats of ‘civil war’ as the Lebanese government has raised pressure on Hezbollah to disarm. In an interview the Lebanese defense minister apparently admitted to coordinating with Israel in disarming Hezbollah south of the Litani:

Outrage in Lebanon as Defense Minister Michel Menassa 'ADMITS receiving Israeli INSTRUCTIONS' for plan to disarm Hezbollah 'They're the ones responsible for the orders we carry out' Defense Ministry issues statement blasting report as 'malicious distortion to mislead public' Did Al-Jazeera fabricate his interview?

Meanwhile, a cockamamie plan to relocate Lebanese Shiites to Iraq is even being floated, as Israel clamps down on its plans to entirely dominate the surrounding region as total hegemon:

'SCOOP': 'Residential cities READY in Iraq to take in Lebanese Shiites' If Hezbollah refuses to lay down arms Prez of Syriac Union Party Ibrahim Murad reveals plan to displace Lebanon's Shia community Lebanon's Shia are a majority, estimated at close to 2 million Is the country headed to a civil war?

That’s in parallel to a recent uptick in “coincidental” events like Hezbollah ammo sites suddenly going up in flames:

At least 4 Lebanese troops KILLED, 7 injured by ammo blast in south of country — Lebanese media Reports they’d been taking down Hezbollah weapons depot Footage from Lebanese media of ambulances racing to site

US and Israel continue to push toward total hegemony over the Middle East with an unprecedented urgency. On one hand the urgency is derived from known geopolitical factors—i.e. time not being on Israel’s side—but on another, from the momentum of a series of perceived successes, which has caused the US-Israeli hegemon to believe they can put the ‘finishing blow’ on all remaining resistance in the region.

