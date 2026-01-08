The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Still chipping away at this one. I got to the part about the parasitic fed not wanting to accept European counterparty risk... that's rich. 1/2 the fed's ownership is European. It was probably theater:

The Rothschilds Families of Paris and London (the controllers; $400 – $500 Trillion immeasurable net worth)

The Israel Moses Seif Family of Rome (Vatican?)

The Lazard Family of Paris (control the European Union/European Central Bank)

The Warburg Family of Hamburg

The Kuhn Loebs of New York Family

The Goldman Sachs Family (Wall Street controllers)

The Rockefeller Family (Eugenicist architects of global de-population)

The Lehmans Family

********************

"The Federal Reserve Cartel – Eight Families own the USA #BIS, IMF, World Bank

By The Herland Report and posted by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World // February 02, 2023

The privately and ½ European-owned, parasitic Federal Reserve Bank is one giant conflict of interest/central planning scam. This criminal institution has been 100% responsible for exacerbating the boom bust economic cycles since its creation in 1913. Distorting the price of money via interest rates, perpetually extracting wealth from We the People via baked in inflation (also called stealth taxation)… And has also been funding the majority of scientific publishing in America well before the COVID-19 “pandemic.” These families created the Covid19 scamdemic. Multi-decade scheming is one of the family’s major talents.

Think about it. What if you woke up every single day with a clear understanding of nearly everything of any importance was happening on planet Earth?

But at the same time, you also understood the social engineering taking place to make the overall globalist elite agenda succeed. The psychopathic US Congress has failed to stop the corporation that is the IRS, which backstops and amplifies the central banksters’ debt-enslavement schemes, and the various One World Government entities like the UN, CFR, WEF, WHO, et al., the techno-communist cartel is now accelerating their neo-feudal post-human Great Reset/Great Culling endgame; their engineered collapse of their own insolvent global financial system has commenced.

An in-depth examination of the Fed and its role in funding “trust the science” is forthcoming, but in the meantime the below is an excellent primer on just who is controlling your life-force and the fruits of your labor via unconstitutional and bubble-ridden monetary policy."

The parasites at the private bank called "The fed" - when will we ever get rid of these people and this garbage central bank?

I'm going to have to study this article to see if it fits The Going Direct Reset, and the recent Tokenization of Treasury Bills at the Depository Trust Corp... where we are now just "entitlement holders" of the stocks/bonds, etc. that we think we own... (see The Great Taking.com for free download of the book).

