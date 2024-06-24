Etienne Note: I missed the Free State Project’s PorcFest for the first time in years but I was there in spirit and contributed this article to Porcupine Real Estate’s PorcFest Newsletter.

Is New Hampshire’s Future REAL Freedom OR Statism and Easily Rigged Elections?

By Etienne de la Boetie2, Founder – The Art of Liberty Foundation

In my book “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! I argue that “government” is best considered a technique for robbing and controlling populations. It is impossible to have a legitimate and moral “government” because it is impossible to delegate rights you don’t have personally to a representative or “government.” You can’t be bound by a social contract you didn’t sign, and if my girlfriend and I can’t vote to rob/ “tax” you because there are two of us and one of you, then it doesn’t scale to a town, city or “country.” The belief in “government” is indoctrinated into children in mandatory schools and scouting before they are old enough to evaluate its logic and morality. It has been the biggest scam in all of human history.

The Art of Liberty Foundation distributes copies of the book to NH Legislators, activists, libraries and VIPs. We have hundreds and hundreds of copies of the book circulating in New Hampshire, and my SWAG/guesstimate is at least 1/2 of the Free State Project are self-described voluntaryists, peaceful anarchists or anarcho-capitalists. Unfortunately, the old-time religion of Statism dies hard, and there are plenty of folks who still haven't shaken off the indoctrination of the mandatory "government" school.

It is a weird dynamic because, on one side, you have the Statists moving the ball and slowly and surely gaining more and more influence in the legislature, while the other half of the FSP is slowly and surely educating the statists in the FSP (and the tax-slaves of New Hampshire!) on the illegitimacy of "government" on its face... It reminds me of the Daniel Dennett quote: "There's simply no polite way to tell people they've dedicated their lives to an illusion."

I think ultimately you are going to see the rise of "Privaticians" in New Hampshire where the population realizes that "government" has been a scam, BUT good, honest people step forward willing to help their communities by explaining the fraud, illogical nature and illegitimacy of "government" to their neighbors and serve as honest stewards to privatize everything that can be privatized vs. the robbing and redistributing of your average "politician." There are lots of "Privaticians" already in the New Hampshire legislature, even if they aren't using the term... yet! You can tell who’s who by looking at the New Hampshire Liberty Alliance's Liberty Ratings, where every house and senate member in the State is ranked on every vote as being "Pro-Liberty" or Anti-Liberty" so you can tell the "Heroes" from the "Zeroes!" I just renewed my NHLA membership and encouraged everyone to do the same because you can't tell the players without a scorecard!

We believe the fastest way to REAL freedom in New Hampshire is not playing in organized crime’s easily rigged and immoral/logically illegitimate elections BUT widely exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of “government.” We have a shovel-ready plan we call The Pre-State Project, ready to drop an uncensorable package to 100,000 homes in the state while driving folks to town hall meetings in a dozen cities and towns. ArtOfLiberty.org/PSP for more details.

About the Author:

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation and the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History, that is exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of “Government” while promoting solutions like the Free State Project, among others featured in the book. He was signer #50 in the Free State Project and has been one of the effort’s most prolific representatives promoting the project on blogs, vlogs, podcasts, and radio shows worldwide.

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. You can read our 2023 Annual Report here.

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.