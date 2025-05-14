by Eric Zuesse

In the only two international polls that have asked people in a wide range of nations such questions as “Which country do you think is the greatest threat to peace in the world today?”, America was overwhelmingly the country that (in that particular case) the 67,806 global respondents volunteered to write into the blank as being the top-most dangerous of all countries. However, if that poll were to be redone today (and I think it should be done every year), might Israel top the list? Of course, Israel is a much smaller country, but consider this video from UKColumn — one of the best-informed and most reliable sources reporting on imperialism today — about Israel’s version of America’s NSA and UK’s GCHQ, global spying, mind-controlling, and sabotaging, organizations, which are continually learning, through sophisticated algorithms, everyone’s personal prejudices, medical records, etc., so as to manage public consent in their own ‘democracy’ — not only among their own nation’s voters — but also in their targeted foreign countries, so as for these Governments to manipulate, and to work together to manipulate, not only their own populations, but also those in the targeted ones, which public-opinion-management is being done by what’s called “cyber warfare”:

“Unit 8200: The World’s Most Dangerous Cyber Warfare Unit, Powering Global Espionage”

UKColumn, Vanessa Beeley, 8 May 2025

That goes by too fast, and its ten minutes are packed, and so it should be viewed at least twice, but from everything else that I have confirmed, it is putting some crucial pieces into place to complete the picture-puzzle to explain such events as the 28 September 2024 Reuters story “Nasrallah's killing reveals depth of Israel's penetration of Hezbollah”, and the 11 June 2024 Mint Press News “Devastation Into Dollars: Israeli Startups Are Making a Killing in Gaza”. Whereas America loses most of its wars, Israel doesn’t. And Israel might control America more than America controls Israel. Israel’s success relies heavily upon mass mind-control; and, without this, the American public would be outraged at their having poured approximately (and the exact total is classified, so no news-report discusses that total) $20 billion, into Israel last year so that Israel could complete its ethnic cleansing or genocide to get rid of all Gazans (‘eliminate Hamas’), (and, also, so that U.S. ‘defense’ contractors would continue to be America’s most profitable corporations). Massive deception (by the U.S. and all of Israel’s allied Governments) is necessary, in order for Israel to succeed as it does. For example, fooling the American and European publics to believe that to be anti-Israel is necessarily to be anti-Semitic (to be loathing Jews, instead of to be loathing Zionism — which is opposing Jewish racist-fascist-supremacist-imperialism — which even many Jews also oppose) is like saying that to have been anti-Nazi in the 1930s and ’40s was to be anti-German. It is so obviously false, that it is stupid, but if Israel’s Government didn’t succeed at making a majority of citizens in the U.S. and in the EU nonetheless believe it to be true, then Israel not only wouldn’t be enormously powerful as it is, but Israel could no longer even exist at all. (U.S. taxpayers had been previously donating to Israel $3.8 billion per year practically ever since Adam met Eve, $3.3 billion of that for Israel to buy U.S.-made weaons, but the elected leaders in America’s ‘democracy’ jacked that amount up to around $20 billion in 2024.)

Even the best history book about imperialism, Eric Walberg’e 2011 Postmodern Imperialism: Geopolitics and the Great Games, is ambiguous as to which of today’s three major imperialist powers — U.S., UK, and Israel — dominates the other two, but clearly they work together against all other nations, and this means that somewhere deep down in the power-structure of this (which is collectively called “The West”), one of these three Governments controls the other two. I used to think that the U.S. does, but I am beginning to think that Israel does. Walberg failed to make note of the important fact that Churchill had been a protégé of, and had on 25 July 1945 played upon Truman’s prejudices to make Truman an unknown and unknowing agent of, the British imperialist Cecil Rhodes (who had died in 1902), but Walberg did make note of the fact that Rhodes had risen to influence with the financial backing of not only Nathaniel Rothschild but also Alfred Beit, two prominent British Jewish bankers, neither of whom had any connection to Zionism, but both of whom were simply old-style British imperialists. The deepseated racism of Zionists is fundamental to Israel, but certainly not to liberal Jews. If Israel is the core imperialist power in the world today, it is so not as being Jewish, but as being racist-fascist-supremacist-imperialist; and this is exactly like saying that the problem with Hitler was not that he was a German, but that he was a racist-fascist-supremacist-imperialist. Similarly, there is nothing wrong with being an American or an Englishman, but only with being a racist-fascist-supremacist-imperialist. The entire world needs to be de-nazified; racist-fascist-supremacist-imperialists endanger everybody. (In America, they are called “neoconservatives.”) On 25 July 1945, Truman made the decision that America must instead become nazified — not in Hitler’s German style but in Rhodes’s British style. Not only Churchill but also General Eisenhower convinced him of that, and so the Cold War started on that date, for the U.S. Government to take over the world. Truman was the first neoconservative U.S. President, but (with the exception of JFK) all since then have likewise been so.

