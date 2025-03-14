By Candace Owens, https://candaceowens.com/

Candace Owens investigates the background and history of Brigitte Trogneux Macron who reportedly fell in love with her current husband, President Emmanuel Macron of France, when he was just 14 years old and she was a 39-year old drama teacher who left her family to be with him. The source material for Candace’s series is from journalist Xavier Proussard’s book, Becoming Brigitte. Candace explores disturbing topics that include pedophilia, child grooming and incest. She provides evidence that Brigitte Trogneux may have begun her life as a male named Jean-Michael, who is purported to be her brother. Emmanuel Macron has mysterious ties to the Rothschild family. The case is important because there is a murky shadow world that influences political and economic policies.

Note: The genealogies of the Trogneux family and the Macron family that use the same names over and over seem intentionally confusing to keep the public away from the truth.

Candace She mentions people in the Macron’s orbit who have ties to pedophilia. She reveals a legal letter from the Élysée Palace admonishing her to stop her investigation about Brigitte Macron, who she claims was born a man.

Candace addresses the enigmatic figure of Jean-Michel Trogneux, presented as a supposed brother of Brigitte Macron. His existence, long kept quiet, raises questions about his role in the presidential family. Jean-Michel Trogneux had never been mentioned in the media or official biographies of Brigitte.

Jean-Jacques Trogneux is presented as Jean-Michel’s son, but has a striking resemblance to Emmanuel Macron. Brigitte is either the father of Jean-Jacques or she is his aunt (if you believe that she is a biological female).

Candace reveals that the mother of Emmanuel Macron, Francoise Nogues-Macron was a medical advisor and worked in the field of transgender change and transgender identity.

In the 1980s, Jean-Michel Trogneux disappeared from radar. In parallel fashion, Brigitte Macron emerges as a teacher, but without tangible traces of her school or university past.

Veronique, a biological male who underwent gender transition, is compared to Jean-Michel/ Brigitte.

A biological woman named Veronique is reported to be ex-wife of Jean-Michel Trogneux. Brigitte was reported to be the witness at their “very private” wedding.

The Rothschilds enter the picture in this episode, taking a special interest in Emmanuel Macron who has a special relationship with banker David de Rothschild. Natalie Rheims-Rothschild advocated for teh family’s preference for incest on French TV.

In this podcast, Candace interviews Xavier Poussard, who wrote Becoming Brigitte that is the source material for the video series.

In this final video on the topic, Candace ties the whole story together and makes a shocking suggestion about why the Rothschilds are so close to Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron.

