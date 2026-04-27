The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Guidothekp's avatar
Guidothekp
10h

e-bay's core competency is not the website. it is in giving the buyer a guarantee from fraud, spotting fraudulent sellers, identifying new frauds, and staying on top of ever evolving fraudsters.

ai is always behind humans in scheming. project deal will be eaten alive by scammers.

we will find out how many tall tales dario has been telling about his ai eloping three times before lunch.

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
10h

Couldn't have happened to a better platform. E-Bay deserves a karmic hit.

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