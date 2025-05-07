By Jillian Hishaw, ESQ

Picture yourself awakening to a phone call during the wee hours of the morning. You hear the urgent plea in your mother’s voice, asking for money because something terrible has gone wrong.

But something feels off. You hesitate. And then it intuitively hits you—it’s not her. It’s a replica.

You later discover that her voice was scraped from old voicemails or social media clips. The call was built, not spoken. The urgency was programmed.

In a world where AI can mimic, impersonate, and fabricate with startling precision, how do we even begin to define privacy?

Particularly if you are a college student or young professional just now entering adulthood — building credit, applying for aid, and forging your own identity — the question of what it means to “protect yourself” has never been more complex.

We’re no longer talking about strong passwords or being careful about phishing scams. We’re talking about an entirely new playing field where the lines between real and fake, human and machine, self and simulation, are blurring.

Assessing The AI Impact

This isn’t a distant concern. Studies have found that growing numbers of college students are being targeted in scholarship scams. Financial aid fraud cost institutions more than $100 million, with scammers creating “ghost students” to access funds—sometimes applying with real names, real birthdates, and real stolen identities.

In California alone in 2024, $7.6 million was lost due to student aid scams, up significantly from the year prior, $4.4 million. Unfortunately, this “ghost student” epidemic has become fairly common in institutions according to Prince George’s County Community College in Maryland, which at one point were receiving 80 fake applications per day.

At the same time, AI tools like Lightleap are helping colleges detect these patterns. They’re scanning applications, flagging inconsistencies, and filtering out fraud. In one sense, AI is helping solve the problem it helped create.

But all of this raises a deeper, more uncomfortable question, namely, what are you trading in exchange for protection?

Are you okay with institutions scanning your data, profiling your applications, running your digital footprints through algorithms just to keep the system clean? And if so, where does the line exist between security and surveillance?

The emergence of AI “agents”—software that mimics thought processes and performs complex tasks on behalf of users—adds another twist. These tools aren’t just automating productivity; they’re increasingly capable of acting as our digital proxies.

So what happens when those proxies fall into the wrong hands? Or when they become so indistinguishable from real people that we no longer know who—or what—we’re dealing with?

Is Your Profile Really Private?

For those of us raised on social media and digital connectivity, the idea of living publicly isn’t new. But what’s new is the way this data can now be reanimated, repurposed, and weaponized.

A casual video posted years ago could become the raw material for a voice clone. An Instagram story could be used to train a model that pretends to know you intimately. We are now living in a world where fragments of our lives can be reconstructed without our knowledge or consent.

So, what does privacy actually look like now? Is it something we still possess—or something we already lost, piece by piece, click by click?

Perhaps the more urgent question is, “what kind of relationship do you want to have with your own digital self?”

Because in this new era, your digital self isn’t just a reflection of who you are. It’s also a resource others can mine, a tool others can manipulate, a mask someone else can wear. And it’s that realization that changes everything.

These are not easy questions. But they are necessary ones. And they demand more than simple “how-to” tips or tech fixes. They require a mindset—one rooted in curiosity, awareness, and a willingness to think critically about the systems we are now enmeshed in.

Reimagining Privacy

It’s no longer just about keeping secrets safe. It’s about reexamining what it even means to have a private life in the first place.

So perhaps the most important reflection isn’t how to protect your privacy, but how to reclaim a sense of self in a world where everything can be duplicated, distorted, or sold.

In this moment of AI acceleration, maybe the real task isn’t to fear the technology—but to ask better questions about who we want to be within it.

