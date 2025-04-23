The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
2h

A buddy told me yesterday that Trump was going to make an earthshaking announcement that would affect everyone in the US and benefit the average citizen. He didn't do shit., so what was that about? More sleight of hand from the globalists' US administration, or more sabotage against Trump from the globalists on the other side?

The US Dept of Defense has been murdering average citizens for years. Pete Hegseth hasn't done a fucking thing to stop the chemtrails, Operation Warp Speed and the US HHS + DoD collaboration, and now the ground penetrating radar drones that are actually injuring taxpayers on the ground in several locations here in Western NC while searching for rare earth metals, Lithium, and quartz.

The Pentagon brass has nothing to fear from Pete Hegseth. He's a globalist like the rest of Trump's team. Mr. Hegseth wants as many Americans dead as possible and soonest. He isn't going to court martial anyone on the "Chemtrail Teams." He isn't going to stop the mass spraying of Aluminum, Barium, Strontium, Supher, and micro-plastics on our population. In fact, he's adding a whole bunch of the "shit in the C19 shots" (graphene, hydrogel, etc.) to the deadly cocktail the USAF has been spraying us with FOR DECADES.

I think this whole thing is just more theater to keep us from seeing the digital bars of the financial control grid that are forming around us more and more every day... and make us fail to see the myriad of ways we are being murdered by our own federal government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture