The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Denise's avatar
Denise
5h

Total Bullshit! Especially since the Trumps duped all those people last summer with their golden iPhone con. People sent in $100 deposits for their phones and received nothing. Meanwhile, the Trump's walked away with $57 million! Isn't that called FRAUD????

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