The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
1h

Speechless. What we do to children leaves me speechless. It's no wonder the suicide rate is claiming younger and younger ones. It is a crisis but we just slip ourselves another pill and go on. Brutal.

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Bigquacker's avatar
Bigquacker
2h

I have several trans friends. They are cool. I support their care and what they did. I already disagree with the mass delusion claim Hahn uses.

However it would not surprise me at all that there was all sorts of malfeasance and corporate bad behavior turning the space into something awful.

It should be exposed so the people who really need the procedures in their life can get it without the awful shit we're used to from Big Med

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