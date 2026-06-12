The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Diane J's avatar
Diane J
2h

Why weren't the Irish against mass immigration when they fled to the US and other countries during their troubled times?

The Sudanese man was definitely wrong but what's the whole story, did he feel threatened, is he mentally ill or just an ass?

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