by Need to Know News — TalkTV and The New American

Parts of Belfast, Ireland were turned into a war zone after a 30-year old Sudanese migrant, Hadi Alodid, allegedly stabbed and tried to behead an Irishman, Stephen Ogilvie, who is disabled and suffers from schizophrenia. Mr. Ogilvie was stabbed in the face, neck and back and suffers from serious wounds in addition to the loss of his left eye. He is in critical condition. A bystander stopped the attacker by repeatedly hitting him with a hurley sports bat.

Masked rioters in the loyalist district (Protestants loyal to Britain) torched homes suspected of housing migrants, a Middle Eastern supermarket, a bus and police cars after the attack. Journalist Andy Ngo identified the protesters as mostly Protestant youths.

The situation is complex due to the decades-long conflict known as ‘The Troubles’ between the loyalists and Irish Catholics that lasted from 1969 – 1998. Some loyalists engaged in paramilitary violence and killed hundreds of Catholic civilians. According to AI, the primary political goal of loyalists is to prevent a united Ireland [between Protestants and Catholics]. However, some reports indicate Irish Catholics and Protestants are currently joining together against migrants.

Meanwhile, far-left, pro-“migrant” politicians are blaming social media for inciting riots and racism and are pointing the finger at Elon Musk’s X platform. Critics are concerned there could be crackdowns on internet speech and martial law.

The most efficient and peaceful way to end mass immigration is to stop funding it. ~JW Williams

Local Irish man criticizes politician Michelle O’Neill, First Minister of Northern Ireland from the Sinn Féin party.

According to this news source, Northern Ireland’s First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, promptly condemned the violence. She referred to the firebombing of homes as “disgusting and despicable,” characterizing the riots as a “blatant assault.” In her statement, she emphasized that while the attack in north Belfast was appalling, it is dangerous to use such an event to justify hostility towards innocent people merely trying to live and work in the area. She condemned racism and violence, asserting there is no justification for the actions taken that night.

This Irish Patriot is concerned about his Country, Michelle is to blame, she has allowed communities to be destroyed, how fucking date she, Sinn Fein are out of touch with Catholics and Protestants who have had enough of political nonsense #SinnFeinMichelleTalksShite #Belfast pic.twitter.com/v0EzQ8tzF7 — John 🇬🇧 (@AleeseMm)June 11, 2026

TalkTV caller says what the rest of the country is thinking regarding the Belfast riots:

“Our government is complicit in bringing these people into the country.”

“Governments in the West are pushing this to push the digital ID through.”

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“It’s part of [Agenda 2030].”

“[Starmer is] waiting for us to kick off so that he can bring in curfews and lockdowns.” “I’m just not going to be part of that again.”

TalkTV caller says what the rest of the country is thinking regarding the Belfast riots:



“Our government is complicit in bringing these people into the country.”



“Governments in the West are pushing this to push the digital ID through.”



“It’s part of [Agenda 2030].”



“[Starmer… pic.twitter.com/t7dDXQL08L — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media)June 11, 2026

From The New American:

Irishmen Riot in Belfast Over Brutal Stabbing, Near Beheading; Victim, Suspect Identified

Furious patriots turned Belfast, Ireland, into a war zone yesterday after a Sudanese asylum faker brutally attempted to behead an Irishman the night before.

Cars burned across the city, a hit list of migrant families was posted online, and masked youths identified as mostly Protestants, fed up with the importation of Third World rapists and murderers, angrily marched through the streets.

Facing an attempted murder charge is Hadi Alodid, a 30-year-old Sudanese cultural enricher who landed in Belfast by way of Paris.

A Sudanese asylum seeker charged over the Belfast knife attack has been named for the first time.



Hadi Alodid, 30, has been remanded in custody at Laganside magistrates’ court after being charged with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie, who lost his left eye during Monday’s… pic.twitter.com/aLYwx6P88j — The Telegraph (@Telegraph)June 10, 2026

The Attack

As The New American reported yesterday, video shows Alodid sitting astride Ogilvy’s chest, shouting in the usual incomprehensible gibberish, stabbing Ogilvy repeatedly, and attempting to behead him.

As he stabs the man in the head and neck, and appears to attempt to cut off his head, a woman shouts “get off him you f**king rat.”

“He’s trying to cut his head off,” another bystander shouted.

As the bystanders shouted, Maitiu Mág Tighearnán arrived and began beating the Sudanese psychopath with his hurling stick. “Get off, get off, get off,” Tighearnán shouted as he wailed away at the African.

That stopped the attack, and the victim was raced to the hospital.

The Telegraph detailed Ogilvy’s condition. He “lost his left eye after being stabbed in the face, neck and back in Kinnaird Avenue on Monday night,” the newspaper reported:

He also suffered deep head lacerations and remains in a critical condition in hospital, with relatives by his bedside. … It is understood that Mr Ogilvie, who is disabled and has schizophrenia, was the victim of an unprovoked assault. … Originally from Rathcoole, Newtownabbey, he lived in an apartment close to the scene. It is understood he left the flat to approach the attacker, who was not known to him, after reportedly spotting him walking back and forth on the street for a considerable time. Mr Ogilvie is thought to have asked: “What are you doing?”

During a court appearance this morning, Alodid was denied bail after the Police Service of Northern Ireland told the court that “significant public disorder” would likely ensue if Alodid were released, the newspaper reported. As well, he might try to behead another hapless Irishman.

The African stabber traveled to Dublin from Paris, reports said, then went to Belfast, where he received asylum and was permitted to stay in the country for five years until 2028. Had Alodid not been in Ireland, Ogilvy wouldn’t be in the hospital. And he would still have his left eye.

“Hilary Benn, the Northern Ireland Secretary, has said Northern Ireland’s porous border with the Republic of Ireland should not be blamed for the knife attack,” The Telegraph reported:

He said at a press conference: “Obviously we will need to reflect on the particular circumstances of this case, but what is at fault here is the person who committed this dreadful attack on Mr Ogilvie. That is what we need to focus on.”

Riots Ensue

The newspaper also reported that “a ‘hit list’ of migrant homes has been drawn up and circulated online as Belfast braces for a second night of disorder.” Last night, “masked rioters torched homes, a Middle Eastern supermarket, a bus and police cars” after the attack.

Viral video on X shows angry protesters marching down streets hoping to drive “migrants” from their homes.

BREAKING: Protesters in Belfast are going house to house looking for migrants and evicting them. pic.twitter.com/2Dchx5sWHq — World Source News (@Worldsource24)June 9, 2026

Not Antifa: Hundreds of mostly Protestant youths in black gathered in north Belfast to riot on June 9 following the attempted beheading attack on a man by an African migrant.

The suspect traveled from Paris to Dublin, and then claimed asylum in the UK. There is a long, long history of refugees or their children carrying out deadly attacks in their Western host countries.

Not Antifa: Hundreds of mostly Protestant youths in black gathered in north Belfast to riot on June 9 following the attempted beheading attack on a man by an African migrant.



The suspect traveled from Paris to Dublin, and then claimed asylum in the UK. There is a long, long… pic.twitter.com/nGEMbCyhyD — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo)June 10, 2026

Independent journalist Andy Ngo identified some of them as “mostly Protestant youths in black.”

“Masked rioters in Belfast targeted the homes of migrants on Tuesday night after a Sudanese asylum seeker was charged with attempted murder over a “sickening” knife attack,” the The Telegraph reported:

Footage of the disorder shows infants being carried out of neighbouring houses as flames engulf the properties. A pastor told the BBC that people were being forced out of their homes “because they’re black.” Protesters set fire to homes, a Middle Eastern supermarket and several vehicles, including a bus and a police car, after ignoring calls for calm.

The New York Times described similar scenes.

“Firefighters and emergency responders escorted immigrant families from homes that had been set alight in Belfast on Tuesday night,” the newspaper reported:

Burning cars blazed on the street, and a city bus was set on fire by a group that appeared to be mostly young men, many of them masked. Garbage cans engulfed in flames were used to create roadblocks elsewhere in the city. Some of the most harrowing scenes played out in Belfast, where families had to flee burning homes. Paul Doherty, a community worker and local councilor from west Belfast, described what he’d seen on Tuesday night as “absolutely appalling.” He said there were “mobs of people basically chasing people from their homes.” “People were being terrorized simply because of the color of their skin or where they came from,” he said, adding that he met with and provided help to two women, one Sudanese and another from Somalia, and four children, who were forced from their home after an arson attack.

“The scenes in Belfast last night were shocking and completely unacceptable,” far-left, pro-“migrant” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on X:

There is no justification for the violence and disorder that we saw threatening our communities, nor for those who encouraged it, online or elsewhere. It is clear that people were targeted last night because of their background and I will not tolerate it. Those responsible will feel the full force of the law. The scenes in Belfast last night were shocking and completely unacceptable.



There is no justification for the violence and disorder that we saw threatening our communities, nor for those who encouraged it, online or elsewhere.



It is clear that people were targeted last night… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer)June 10, 2026

Starmer did not say how long we will tolerate the Camp of the Saints invasion of the British Isles.

Leftist Lies

Leftists have claimed that social media and “far-right” figures who use it are “stoking” violence. Rob Blackie, who ran for mayor of London, wants a totalitarian crackdown on Elon Musk and X because he doesn’t like what Musk said.

“Thugs burning out people in Belfast can’t be ignored,” Blackie wrote:

Elon Musk is a national security threat. We can stop him because he is vulnerable to UK government action. 1. We can regulate, and if he refuses to comply, block, Twitter. 2. We can make life harder for Tesla…

In October 2025, he wrote that “Britain Must Crush Musk.”

X proprietor Musk begged to differ.

“Murderous migrants beheading innocent people in their home town is what’s making people angry, not ‘social media!’” he wrote.

Musk reposted not only immigration patriot Tommy Robinson’s call for nationwide protests, but also another from Rupert Lowe, a member of Parliament.

“Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!!” Musk wrote over Robinson’s appeal.

“Millions must go,” Lowe wrote over a photo of Alodid

Read full article here…

Note that some critics said that the protest notice promoted by Tommy Robinson pictured above shows that the rioting was pre-planned as it warned businesses to close [in anticipation of violence] – NO EXCUSES

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