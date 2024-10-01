By Ronny Reyes

Iranian ballistic missile barrage overwhelmed Israel’s defenses — with dozens of strikes seen on Tel Aviv and other population centers on Tuesday night.

Footage of the harrowing barrage shows more than a numerous missiles hitting Israel and exploding in a fiery blaze within the span of 10 seconds, local KANN News reports.

Similar videos on social media showed missiles or shrapnel hitting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other population centers. Impact sites have been reported in the cities, as well as in the south and in Sharon.

The Israeli military said Iran was targeting 10 million civilians in Israel with its attack.

All Israelis were ordered to take shelter in bunkers across the country.

People take cover behind vehicles under a bridge along the side of a highway in Tel Aviv on October 1, 2024.AFP via Getty Images

Sirens flared Tuesday afternoon as Iranian missiles targeted central and southern Israel in Tehran’s first direct attack on the Jewish state since April, according to the Israeli military.

The attacks are coming in waves, with reporters from The Guardian reporting a second assault flying overhead in Jerusalem less than 10 minutes after the first set of missile strikes.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday’s attack was in direct response to the recent assassinations of Hezbollah’s top officials, including its chief Hassan Nasrallah.

“If the Zionist regime reacts to the operation, it will face heavy attacks,” the IRGC warned.

The IDF said all the explosions being heard across the country are either “interceptions or impacts.”

No injuries have been reported as of yet.

There are roughly 10 million civilians living in the areas where the missiles have targeted, according to the IDF.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his security cabinet are taking shelter in a bunker complex where they convened minutes before the attack.

People take shelter in Israel amid the missile strikes.REUTERS

According to reports, Iran was planning to use only ballistic missiles, which are capable of reaching Israel in 12 minutes.

Videos quickly began circulating on social media of missiles or fragments soaring over Israel, with several streaks of light spotted crashing in Tel Aviv.

“All Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel,” the IDF said in a statement at 7:30 p.m. local time.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have convened in the White House to discuss the Iranian attack and America’s defense of the Jewish State.

Projectiles being intercepted by Israel above Tel Aviv on October 1, 2024.AFP via Getty Images

“This morning, @VP and I convened our national security team to discuss Iranian plans to launch an imminent missile attack against Israel,” Biden wrote on X.

“We discussed how the United States is prepared to help Israel defend against these attacks, and protect American personnel in the region.”

The US has moved additional military assets, including fighter jets, to the region — and vowed to help defend the Jewish state against the attack.

Rockets fly in the sky, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.REUTERS

“We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack,” the official said. “A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran,” an official said.

In April, Tehran fired more than 330 drones and missiles against Israel — nearly all of which were intercepted, with help from the US and Jordan.

If they use only ballistic missiles this time, it would give the US and its allies less time to intercept the attack, a US official told Axios.

Ballistic missiles also fly higher and faster and are much harder to shoot down.

“The attack from Iran may be on a wide scale,” the IDF warned — and urged Israelis to follow directions on taking shelter.

The US previously mobilized more troops in the area, as well as extending the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier group, to help deflect any incoming attacks from Iran.

Missiles fly over Tel Aviv.Reuters

Missiles seen over Tel Aviv.Reuters

At least one additional aircraft squadron had already arrived in the region as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, with two others arriving later in the day, according to US Central Command. The planes include F-15E and F-16 fighter jets, which are capable of intercepting missiles, as well as A-10 attack aircraft.

Israel Defense Force spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Israel is aware of the warning. He said there were no aerial threats fired from Iran as of Tuesday morning.

Hagari said the IDF is ready to engage in defensive and offensive strategies in the face of such an attack, echoing America’s warning that there would be consequences.

The IDF and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have urged the Jewish nation’s residents to follow the “Home Front Command,” a safety protocol calling on civilians to stay within 90 seconds of protective shelters in case of an attack.

Locations of Israeli bomb shelters

The directive was issued for all of central Israel and Jerusalem on Tuesday, and it will stay in effect until Oct. 5, according to the IDF.

“What I ask of you is two things,” Netanyahu said in a statement to the public. “One, to strictly obey the directives of the Home Front Command. It saves lives.

