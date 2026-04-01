The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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PatriciaHenry's avatar
PatriciaHenry
5d

Uh huh sure “Iran” will do it. And what kind of respectable military disclosed their plans with a timetable?

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DoxieLover7's avatar
DoxieLover7
5d

I am actually not opposed to this. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

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