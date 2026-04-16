The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Charles Foster Kane's avatar
Charles Foster Kane
14m

Yeah its controlled fr sr. But people can weaponise it for themselves too.

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mark
2h

Do you not think it's strange that in 2020 any mention of the vaccine or Covid or problems with that was immediately censored on YouTube? Yet in 2026, an apparent mortal enemy of the USA is allowed to quite openly and freely produce propaganda which is viewed everywhere. You don't think it's a little strange?

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