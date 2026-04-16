Iran Releases Another LEGO Animation Song Mocking Trump as Information War Continues
It's Surprisingly Good!
Hey, orange pig, “America First”
Oops, oh boy, that was the slogan you stole
But baby’s pulling strings and your vote is getting cold
We’re not just fighting for Iran, hear this clear
Your people reached out to us, yeah, we got the DMs here
If one nation’s going to stand against the Epstein regime’s fear
It’s us till the last breath, we’ve been doing it for years
We’re standing here for everyone your system ever wronged
They’ve known all along the enemy was always you
The real threat: war is suiting
Sung a patriotic song while selling their own citizens and calling it strong
Stealing from your own people, making them bleed
Taking tax dollars just to fund your own greed
They waking up to the lies, the illusions have burst
You screamed “America First,” now you put losers first
Make Israel great again
Your government is run by pedophiles
They ordered you to die for Israel
They ordered you to die for Israel
They lied to you
We saw everything, if the public ever saw the files
Man, the planet would shake from the level of filth
And the crimes in your wake
No wonder Jeff called you the worst, you degenerate snake
You claimed you never set foot, you went 40 plus times
You sick bastard, you’re cooked
We stepping up to the plate, Epstein’s gotta fall
You fake Christian elite, sacrificing the ball
Demon, you talk real big for a man with tiny hands
Tiny hands, tiny things, tiny everything
We saw everything and word got out
The smallness kind of expands
No wonder all those rage tweets, all those desperate rants
Overcompensating bully, always causing the scene
You said you love losers, well look at your team
Your government is run by...
Pedophiles
They ordered you to die for Israel
They ordered you to die for Israel
They lied to you
The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!
Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.
Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.
Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yeah its controlled fr sr. But people can weaponise it for themselves too.
Do you not think it's strange that in 2020 any mention of the vaccine or Covid or problems with that was immediately censored on YouTube? Yet in 2026, an apparent mortal enemy of the USA is allowed to quite openly and freely produce propaganda which is viewed everywhere. You don't think it's a little strange?