by APT

Hey, orange pig, “America First”

Oops, oh boy, that was the slogan you stole

But baby’s pulling strings and your vote is getting cold

We’re not just fighting for Iran, hear this clear

Your people reached out to us, yeah, we got the DMs here

If one nation’s going to stand against the Epstein regime’s fear

It’s us till the last breath, we’ve been doing it for years

We’re standing here for everyone your system ever wronged

They’ve known all along the enemy was always you

The real threat: war is suiting

Sung a patriotic song while selling their own citizens and calling it strong

Stealing from your own people, making them bleed

Taking tax dollars just to fund your own greed

They waking up to the lies, the illusions have burst

You screamed “America First,” now you put losers first

Make Israel great again

Your government is run by pedophiles

They ordered you to die for Israel

They ordered you to die for Israel

They lied to you

We saw everything, if the public ever saw the files

Man, the planet would shake from the level of filth

And the crimes in your wake

No wonder Jeff called you the worst, you degenerate snake

You claimed you never set foot, you went 40 plus times

You sick bastard, you’re cooked

We stepping up to the plate, Epstein’s gotta fall

You fake Christian elite, sacrificing the ball

Demon, you talk real big for a man with tiny hands

Tiny hands, tiny things, tiny everything

We saw everything and word got out

The smallness kind of expands

No wonder all those rage tweets, all those desperate rants

Overcompensating bully, always causing the scene

You said you love losers, well look at your team

Your government is run by...

Pedophiles

They ordered you to die for Israel

They ordered you to die for Israel

They lied to you