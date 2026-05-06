The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
5h

Planet is a shit satellite imagery. In the USA, the resolution drops way down. You can count the concrete blocks on the buildings in Liberia, but in the USA, the imagery is OLD and low resolution. They don't even let you see the date of the imagery in the USA on the screen... and there is NO PLACE to contact anyone about it.

I tried to look at a place eyewitnesses said was mined post-weather modified hurricane Helene mass casualty event on Black Balsam Knob, NW of Asheville on Rte 40 near Canton. There was no disturbance anywhere and the resolution was shit. Don't trust Planet.

And those two first photos are of different places. They are not comparison photos.

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