by Simplicius

While the Iranian saga has kept the world on its toes, it has now turned from travesty-in-making to total farce. The USS Gerald R. Ford—the most expensive and ‘advanced’ aircraft carrier in history—has become “mired” in quite a stink—pun intended—as it was revealed that demoralized sailors are potentially sabotaging the ship by flushing items like clothing and mop heads into the ship’s sewage systems, causing widespread septic blockages—a kind of “color revolution of the seas” (color mutiny?), with the color being brown.

Now Trump’s initiative is collapsing before his sallow eyes amidst internal revolts as staff leak all kinds of damaging bulletins to the press. The latest from the Pentagon stovepipe is that the US only has munitions for days of a sustained high-intensity conflict with Iran, a fact we’ve known all along.

Despite the U.S. military buildup near Iran, two U.S. military officials said the Pentagon lacks the forces and munitions needed for a prolonged bombing campaign.



One official estimated that current U.S. forces in the region could sustain strikes for only 7 to 10 days, limiting the feasibility of an extended military operation.



Source: NYT

It’s clear an internal revolt is taking place—from the potential sabotaging of the carrier by its crews, to yesterday’s sudden firing of the Director of the Joint Staff, Vice Admiral Fred Kacher:

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice Admiral Fred Kacher has been removed from his position as director of the Joint Staff after only taking the post in December, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. A Joint Staff spokesperson confirmed that Kacher will “return to service” with the U.S. Navy, when asked by Reuters about his removal from the position on the Joint Staff. Reuters was first to report the decision.

Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute Daniel McAdams writes:

My guess - and it is based on limited but not extensive contact with Navy warfighters - is that he holds the position that a war on Iran would be a disaster. I don’t want to be too specific, but I believe from what I know that this view is widely held among particularly Naval personnel in the Pentagon.

It’s becoming more and more clear that many inside the Pentagon believe the US will face generational disaster if it over-commits to a large-scale conflict with Iran. The going theory cited by experts, which I agree with, is that Trump has boxed himself in by amassing a huge armada that was meant to intimidate Iran into surrender. Now that Iran has called his bluff, Trump is faced with the humiliating choices of either TACO-ing out or allowing the US military machine to be exposed in a disastrous war of attrition.

Many publications have been spitting out such “reminders” over the past few days:

It’s gotten to the point where US officials are now contemplating allowing Israel to go first in order to make the Iranian war as politically ‘palatable’ as possible:

The calculus is a political one — that more Americans would stomach a war with Iran if the United States or an ally were attacked first. Recent polling shows that Americans, and Republicans in particular, support regime change in Iran, but are unwilling to risk any U.S. casualties to achieve it. That means Trump’s team is considering the optics of how an attack is conducted in addition to other justifications — such as Iran’s nuclear program. “There’s thinking in and around the administration that the politics are a lot better if the Israelis go first and alone and the Iranians retaliate against us, and give us more reason to take action,” said one of the people familiar with discussions. Both individuals were granted anonymity to describe private conversations.

They’re virtually calling for an Israeli false flag—USS Liberty comes to mind—to drag the US into war. A diplomatic correspondent to NYT writes:

The White House is spitballing on how to sell a war with Iran to the American public. Reports that some US officials think Israel should attack Iran first to try to draw Iran into retaliating against the US or Israel. That would help justify a US war, they say.

The plan is clear: allow Israel to hit first so that Iran is left with no choice but to hit US assets in defense, since US will likely be assisting the Israeli strikes in many ways anyway. Either that, or a convenient false flag will be set up to hit an American asset to create a casus belli.

In the meantime, Trump and his administration of clowns continue to disgrace themselves with utterly contradictory messaging. For instance, in last night’s State of the Union circus, Trump expressed that all Iran has to do is “say the magic words” that they will not build nukes in order to stop the imminent strikes. From NYT:

In his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, President Trump appeared to suggest a goal — that Iran needs to say the “secret words” that it will never have a nuclear weapon. But Iran has already essentially made that promise, even if it has enriched enough uranium to make intelligence officials scoff.

But just a day earlier, Iranian FM Araghchi explicitly stated just that:

This administration has truly become an insult to our intelligence.

What’s more remarkable is how the chorus of neocon rags famous for their warmongering has suddenly done a complete 180 turn on the Iran war. There can only be two plausible possibilities: either they’re that rabidly anti-Trump as to oppose and contravene any and all initiatives and policies he may sponsor to undermine him at all costs, or that even the world’s most rabid neocon shills see the grim catastrophe that awaits should the feeble and spavined US empire attempt another costly Middle Eastern intervention.

For example, the Rothschild-owned Economist rag:

NBC joins in the fray to contravene Trump’s claims:

“They’ve already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they’re working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America,” [Trump] said. A Defense Intelligence Agency report released last year said Iran “has space launch vehicles it could use to develop a militarily-viable ICBM by 2035 should Tehran decide to pursue the capability.”

And NYT again worked overtime to debunk Trump’s justifications for war:

How badly must the US be circling down the drain that the world’s most vicious neocon rags are doing double duty to undermine Trump’s war efforts against Iran? It seems shocking to see…at least on the surface.

We can perhaps surmise that some of these corporate instruments are simply hedging their bets: they may know that Trump is in a sweaty elephantine musth for war, and they may have calculated that he’ll likely launch the attacks anyway, so they might as well pretend at being against them this time, since no actual convincing is necessary. The corporate presstitutes generally only blow their war shofars when the president may be hesitant or cold-footed. In this case, why roll out the red carpet for him when they know Trump’s already in a rutting frenzy for war?

“We might as well play the good guys on this one, he doesn’t need our help!”

Also, some of the faux-valiant calls for stand-down are not what they seem, but rather are covert attempts to simply ‘guide’ Trump into selling the war more plausibly so that Israel’s barbaric plans can go smoothly. For instance, the first piece above from the Economist titled “Trump is at risk of launching a war without purpose” plays at positioning itself as some kind of peace apologia, until you read between the fine lines and realize they’re simply nudging Trump to find a credible sales pitch for the American public before pulling the trigger.

“Don’t just launch the bombs without a believable casus belli, you dolt! You’ll make Israel look bad. Jazz it up a bit so your useless MAGA schlemiels can get behind this thing!”

Sadly for the boxed-in administration, Iran has refused to kneel before what it dubs the ‘Epstein Regime’ during today’s negotiations in Geneva:

Whitcoff and Kushner were disappointed with the position of the Iranian Foreign Ministry during today’s negotiations in Geneva, according to Axios journalist Barak Ravid. Meanwhile, the Iranian state television channel IRIB reported that at the negotiations, Iran: ▪️does not agree to restrictions on its right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes, ▪️will not transfer uranium reserves to a third party; ▪️demands the lifting of all imposed sanctions. In turn, the head of the Oman Foreign Ministry, Badr Al-Busaidi, stated that the negotiations between the US and Iran ended with “significant progress” and will continue in the future.

Trump is one wrong move away from imploding his administration, and his legacy along with it. An Iran war would likely also send oil prices skyrocketing, handing Russia a massive boon that would nullify virtually every hostile economic action against its energy sector of the past year, and ensuring another huge boost to the Russian SMO efforts.

Trump is left with few good options: we can only assume he will have to take a major compromise on Iran while gussying it up in his now-infamous style into some kind of “victory”. More than likely, he’ll lie by twisting the result of the “deal” into something it actually isn’t by announcing major restrictions on Iran’s uranium enrichment which will be gross exaggerations of the contractual reality; this has been the precedent that has defined Trump’s elliptical style during his second term.

Oddly enough, staring down “one of the largest armadas ever”—and thanks to Trump’s total lack of strategic foresight and geopolitical acumen—Iran appears for now to be in the driver’s seat.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.