by David A. Hughes

My thanks go to Catherine Austin Fitts for interviewing me about my upcoming Omniwar report, which is 22,500 words long and will be published soon with Solari and for paid members of my Substack. We covered:

a brief synoposis of my published work in 2024;

the Omniwar concept;

aspects of the Omniwar, including: attacks on the mind/brain through psychological warfare, cognitive warfare, neurological warfare, and electromagnetic warfare; weaponised healthcare; “vaccines”; the Great Poisoning; attacks on the food and water supplies; financial warfare (through inflation, financial censorship of dissidents, etc.); information warfare; law and order (politicised policing, police brutality, lawfare); excess migration; the subversion of Christianity and the capturing of the churches; ideological subversion and the tyranny of woke; the entertainment industry (film, music, comedy); weather modification; the war on children; the war on the elderly;



network-centric warfare, the Global Information Grid, and A.I.;

what happens if human bodies are connected to biodigital control network?';

targeted individuals;

Starlink and similar projects to make 5G, 6G, 7G, etc. inescapable;

(a clip on the dangers of dual use technology, including A.I., to 40 mins);

targeting the brain/the brain as battlefield/syringe-injectable nanotechnologies;

smart dust;

the timeline presented in NASA’s Strategic Futures/Future Warfare Ca. 2025 (2001);

bloodwork analysis by Karl Coronas and David Nixon;

the Internet of BioNano Things and dual use technology;

synthetic biology;

transhumanism and the marketing/camouflaging of biotechnologies as “upgrades,” “enhancements,’ etc.;

human creativity and the will for freedom;

why the only choice now is to fight to put down the global technocratic coup, for both moral and strategic reasons;

possibilities for resistance in the Omniwar;

the urgency of taking action;

the importance of mass non-compliance with all aspects of technocracy;

the Achilles’ heel of the transnational ruling class, i.e., its reliance on (bio)digital technologies; and

the need for a positive vision of the future.

