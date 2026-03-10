by Dr. Wojak, M.D.

In a sane world, widespread fraud, rampant conflicts of interest, the corrupt peer review system, and the replication crisis would be enough to convince anyone that medical science is fundamentally untrustworthy. I break these issues down in detail in this article.

But most people aren’t persuaded by evidence or logic. They’d rather let perceived experts dictate their beliefs for them—especially in medicine, where appeals to authority routinely crowd out independent judgment.

This article is for them.

The Emperor Admits He Has No Clothes

What follows is a compilation of damning admissions from some of the most authoritative figures in medical science—top editors of the world’s most influential medical journals: The Lancet, The New England Journal of Medicine, The BMJ, JAMA, and more.

Short of study authors confessing outright fraud in their own work, these are the most credible admissions you’ll ever hear.

Their statements expose a system corrupted by profit, conflicts of interest, and institutional decay—confirming what the data already shows: modern medicine is deeply compromised, most of the published research is junk, and your doctor cannot be trusted to know the difference.

Your Doctor Is a Fraud

Nearly everything doctors do—what they learn in medical school, what guidelines they follow, what drugs they prescribe, what procedures they perform—is based on research published in medical journals. The entire medical system is downstream from that literature. And doctors don’t verify this research themselves. They simply trust it.

But here you have the editors-in-chief of the world’s most prestigious medical journals unequivocally admitting that the journals are corrupt and the research cannot be trusted.

In other words, the most authoritative figures in medical science admit that the medical system is a sham and your doctor is a fraud.

Doctor Junkies

If you still have faith in doctors after this, it isn’t just willful ignorance—it’s profoundly self-destructive, if not outright suicidal.

The Admissions

First up is Marcia Angell, former editor-in-chief of The New England Journal of Medicine, where she was an editor from 1979 through 2000. She’s also a physician and currently a Senior Lecturer in Global Health and Social Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Next is Richard Horton, a physician who has been the editor-in-chief of The Lancet since 1995. He is also an honorary professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, University College London, and the University of Oslo.

Arnold Relman was the longtime editor-in-chief of The New England Journal of Medicine. He was also a physician and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. He served as editor of NEJM from 1977 to 1991 and was the only person to have been president of the American Federation for Clinical Research, the American Society for Clinical Investigation, and the Association of American Physicians.

Drummond Rennie is a physician who has served as deputy editor of The Journal of the American Medical Association since 1986. He was previously deputy editor of The New England Journal of Medicine and is currently an adjunct professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

Richard Smith is a physician who served as editor-in-chief the British Medical Journal and chief executive of the BMJ Group from 1991 to 2004. He is currently director of the UnitedHealth Chronic Disease Initiative at Emory University and chair of the Cochrane Library Oversight Committee. He is also an honorary professor at Imperial College London and the University of Warwick, and a founding Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences.

Fiona Godlee is a physician and former editor-in-chief of the British Medical Journal, where she served from 2005 to 2021. She is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and holds honorary positions at the Netherlands School for Primary Care Research and the University of Cambridge’s Institute of Public Health.

Doug Altman was a professor at the University of Oxford and founding director of the Centre for Statistics in Medicine. He was a leading expert in medical research methodology and statistical analysis. Altman also served as chief statistical advisor to the British Medical Journal and was editor-in-chief of the journal Trials. He was a Fellow of both the Academy of Medical Sciences and the Royal Statistical Society.

John Ioannidis is a physician and professor at Stanford University with appointments in Medicine, Epidemiology, and Statistics. Formerly chairman of the Department of Hygiene and Epidemiology at the University of Ioannina School of Medicine, he is a leading expert on research reliability and transparency. One of the most cited researchers in the world, he holds an h-index of 239 (Google Scholar, 2023). Ioannidis has served on the editorial boards of over twenty journals, including JAMA, The Lancet, and JNCI, and was editor-in-chief of the European Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Peter Gøtzsche is a physician, co-founder of the Cochrane Collaboration, and former head of the Nordic Cochrane Centre, which he led from 1993 to 2018.

Final Thoughts

You shouldn’t need establishment voices to think critically. But if that’s what it takes to break someone out of their trance, so be it.

These insiders had little to gain and much to lose by making these admissions. It’s easy to defend a system that handsomely rewards you—much harder to publicly denounce the very machine you’ve spent your career supporting.

If you’re still clinging to the belief that “science is self-correcting,” or that “peer review ensures quality,” or that “your doctor’s recommendations are grounded in solid science”—these quotes should shatter that illusion.

Continue reading...

