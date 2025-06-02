The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

60Gigahertz2
4h

I bet their willingness to say the truth has something to do with Elizabeth Bik's work...

https://scienceintegritydigest.com/2019/11/08/plagiarism-detection/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

"Elisabeth Bik @MicrobiomDigest

Jun 22, 2021 Replying to @raoult_didier:

"If you did not do any of the experiments, nor were involved in the writing of the paper, why were you an author? Can you clarify if this is also the case for any of your other 3,499 papers, please?"

Elisabeth Bik - Biosketch After receiving her PhD at Utrecht University in The Netherlands where she worked on epidemic Vibrio cholerae strains, Elisabeth Bik worked at the Dutch National Institute for Health and the St. Antonius Hospital in Nieuwegein. She worked 15 years in the lab of David Relman in the School of Medicine at Stanford, on the microbiomes of humans and marine mammals. In May 2014, she founded Microbiome Digest, an almost daily compilation of scientific papers in the rapidly growing microbiome field.

From 2016-2018, she worked at uBiome as a Science Editor, and later as the Scientific and Editorial Director. In 2018, she joined Astarte Medical as their Director of Science.

In March 2019, she became a Science Integrity consultant.

She can often be found discussing science papers on Twitter at @MicrobiomDigest, on Mastodon, writing for her blog Science Integrity Digest, or searching the biomedical literature for inappropriately duplicated or manipulated photographic images and plagiarized text."

Her work has resulted in 1069 Retractions, 149 Expressions of Concern, and 1008 Corrections (as of November 2023).

