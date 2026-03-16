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by NY Post and More Perfect Union

Bohemian Grove is a fraternity of Northern California elites that only allows men as members. A roster purporting to show the Bohemian Grove’s shadowy membership list, uncovered by investigative journalist Dan Boguslaw, reveals more than 2,000 business executives, entertainers, government officials and wealthy individuals separated into “camps” with cryptic names like “Rough ‘n Ready,” “Pink Onion,” and “Lost Angels.”

In the short documentary, the researcher from the liberal More Perfect Union said that Trump tried to become a member, but was shut out. He explained how the connected elites took power over the Trump administration despite rejecting him.

LINK FOR THE FULL LIST HERE

From Grok: “The leaked 2023 Bohemian Grove attendee list includes Paul Pelosi (venture capitalist, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) and Michael Bloomberg (former NYC mayor with Democratic roots). Historically, the club has leaned heavily Republican (e.g., Reagan, Nixon regulars), but it’s never been strictly one-party—Democrat-linked figures like Chris Matthews have also spoken there. It’s an elite networking spot open to influential men across affiliations.”

Erik Schmidt, the former CEO of Google from 2011 – 2015, was also reported to be a member.

From NY Post:

An alleged top-secret roster of the elite Northern California fraternity Bohemian Grove is now searchable— giving the public a rare look into the secret society of the world’s most powerful men.

A roster purporting to show the Bohemian Grove’s shadowy membership list, uncovered by investigative journalist Dan Boguslaw, reveals more than 2,000 business executives, entertainers, government officials and wealthy individuals separated into “camps” with cryptic names like “Rough ‘n Ready,” “Pink Onion,” and “Lost Angels.”

Anyone can search the list here.

The list was reportedly confirmed by a Bohemian Grove member but has not been independently confirmed by The California Post.

Bohemian Grove is stationed on a private 2,700-acre campground in Sonoma County that hosts an annual two-week retreat and has a clubhouse in San Francisco.

Names on the alleged list include former Rep. Nancy’s Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, late crooner Jimmy Buffett, billionaire Charles Koch, comedian Conan O’Brien, Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, and ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

A Bohemian Club spokesperson said the group does not maintain membership lists due to its secrecy.

Founded in 1872, the secret society was originally created as a haven for writers and artists before expanding to include prominent businessmen, military commanders and others.

The storied club has been the subject of rumors and conspiracy theories over the years painting it as a cabal of power players in government and business.

In a mini-documentary published this week, journalist Boguslaw and the news site More Perfect Union reported that the club was a catalyst for deals to cut capital gains taxes and social security under former President Ronald Regan’s administration.

In 2000, the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones snuck into Bohemian Grove and claimed he witnessed a human sacrifice, a wild claim that was debunked by his cameraman.

The club is also famous for its annual “Cremation of Care” ceremony and reportedly ribald and elaborately produced plays.

Membership in Bohemian Grove is restricted to men only.

Epstein purportedly attended Bohemian Grove:

Epstein Went To Bohemian Grove Which Features A Statue Of Moloch A Canaanite Deity Demanding Child Sacrifice

“Btw I was just watching interesting documentary on history channel about Bohemian Grove so I thought of you. I’m pretty sure u ve been there :)”

Sun, Jul 8, 2012 at 11:28 PM, Jeffrey Epstein: “call me from calif”

Sun, Jul 8, 2012 at 6:15 PM, Morits Skaugen: “Great! Will do and keep you posted. Greetings from Singapore; on my way to California and to try to understand about the people at the Bohemian Grove…….”

Sources here

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