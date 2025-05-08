by mon de león and Infinita City

What if there were a city - not in the metaverse, but in the real world - where you can pay taxes in USDC, buy an apartment with Bitcoin, register a tokenized company in a click, and have smart contracts underpin the legal system?

That city exists. It’s called Próspera. And with Infinita, it’s becoming a hub for serious projects and people who want to live in a crypto-native way.

History of Crypto Adoption

Prospera has a peculiar history.

While the ethos is aligned with crypto, it’s really difficult to build a crypto-native city because your residents typically need to interact with the fiat world on a daily basis - it would be detrimental to be disconnected.

However, political challenges made Honduran banks pull out of Prospera - so the choice is between highly bureaucratic offshore banks and crypto. This was an easy choice and made Prosperians adopt crypto solutions faster.

Many chose crypto just because it was better.

Prospera’s Leadership

Próspera has emerged as a global pioneer in integrating blockchain and crypto into its legal and economic architecture:

Bitcoin as legal tender and unit of account: As of April 2022, Próspera officially recognized Bitcoin as legal tender, enabling it to be used for commercial transactions and tax payments. In 2024, it became the first jurisdiction to adopt Bitcoin as a unit of account, allowing businesses to maintain accounting and pay taxes in satoshis without conversion. (Reuters, Blink)

Programmable Tax Credits (PTCs): Próspera introduced tokenized tax credits, offering taxpayers effective discounts between 33% and 76%. Available on multiple blockchains including Ethereum, Solana, and Bitcoin, these credits can be applied toward future taxes. (RFSA)



Legal recognition of DAOs and smart contracts: Próspera allows DAOs to operate with legal personality, and enforces smart contracts through recognized arbitration processes. (Prospera Community)



Modular, opt-in governance: Entrepreneurs can choose from pre-approved legal frameworks or propose custom regulatory structures—no need to wait for central government approval. (Wikipedia)

How Builders Are Using the Tools

On top of that foundation, builders created a crypto-native stack:

Amity Age / Bitcoin Education Center : Education, onboarding, circular economy

Blink Wallet : Lightning payments and remittances

Infinita City: Deployments with real users, live legal frameworks, and a growing $ICC community currency

Here are the businesses that accept crypto:

AmityAge Academy - Bitcoin Center at Pristine Bay

What You Can Already Do as a Resident

In Próspera, you can:

Collateralize crypto to get a mortgage via Aave

Buy property using crypto (BTC, ETH, USDC, SOL, etc)

Tokenize severable property rights like airspace or exclusion zones

Use multisig wallets with legal third-party oversight for contracts

Pay taxes in your chosen currency (from a list of 10+ available)

Prepay taxes and get a discount via Solana-based PTCs

Property titles can already be minted as NFTs, with pilot transactions executed via ProsperaBuild.

You don’t need to lobby a city council.

This is a city designed where on-chain governance is not theoretical - we can test it in the real world - with a cohort of sovereign individuals bold enough to build in the open.

Why Próspera, Not El Salvador or Dubai?

Próspera is the only jurisdiction where crypto-native tools for finance, property, and governance are in active use - with a legal framework built to scale.

Legacy systems stall. Crypto enables regulatory innovation. In Próspera, that’s not a theory. It’s live infrastructure.

The Regulatory Sandbox - For Your Project

Infinita is not just a district. It's a launchpad.

Every few months, founders join for live residencies to:

Test their crypto protocols in a regulatory sandbox

Use crypto for payments, ownership, and legal enforcement

Plug into a high-trust founder community

Meet aligned investors looking for execution, not slides

Some arrive with ideas and leave with funded companies.

And during Crypto Cities Month (June 2025), standout teams will earn an invitation to pitch at Infinita’s Demo Day.

Apply here: infinita.city/crypto-cities

A City for the Bold

This isn’t a branding stunt. It’s not a theory.

It’s for founders shipping crypto-native products with real-world consequences.

Builders, founders, and technologists gather at Infinita.

You’re not joining a Discord. You’re joining a jurisdiction. You’re not waiting for regulation. You’re deploying where it already exists.

If you’re building:

A DeFi protocol that needs real-world collateral

A DAO with legal personhood

A crypto-native insurance, tax, or mortgage product

A governance experiment that doesn’t require SEC approval

Then you should be here. You’re not attending a conference. You’re shipping a city.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.