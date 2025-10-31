by MintPress News

Etienne Note: We have also covered ‘Lavender’: The AI machine directing Israel’s bombing spree in Gaza, where the Israeli army has marked tens of thousands of Gazans as suspects for assassination, using an AI targeting system with little human oversight and a permissive policy for casualties.

Mint Press News just published a powerful new documentary that exposes how Israel is using Hebron—the West Bank’s largest Palestinian city—as a testing ground for its “smart city” surveillance regime.

Dubbed the “Wolfpack” system, this network of facial recognition cameras, AI-powered weapons, and militarized checkpoints subjects Palestinians to what Amnesty International calls “automated apartheid.”



Entire neighborhoods are shuttered, streets renamed, and families forced to navigate sniper-equipped checkpoints just to reach their own homes.

This is not speculative dystopia. It’s daily life in Hebron, and a preview of technologies being refined for export and deployment across the globe.

