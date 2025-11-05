The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yvonne Renee's avatar
Yvonne Renee
37m

We know those are owned by the big Pharma and music industry. We have the receipts of the agendas of the music programing companies and sadly, most were born into a system that's engineered to fxxx us all up. At some point we have to take responsibility for allowing it... but being traumatized, poisoned and indoctrinated from birth doesn't help. And we know the el-ites take teenagers from juvenile detention centers for their rituals and hunting parties. We know they take others for their underground cities, slavery, organ harvesting, etc. Another reason I refuse to pay taxes, but the evil empire are sorcerers. They have all the money, so that's not even the bottom line. So sad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture