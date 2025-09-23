By Adam Williams

The Cuprinol Shed of the Year winner for 2025 has been announced. London's Mike Robinson has won with his ingenious space-saving Tiny Workshop, which showcases an inspired use of shelving and spare parts.

Described as small but mighty by Shed of the Year founder Andrew Wilcox, the Tiny Workshop was conceived when Robinson couldn't find a shed that perfectly matched his small garden plot. Deciding to improvise, he bolted together two sets of heavy duty steel shelving units and went from there.

The shed measures 3 x 1 x 2.4 m (9.10 x 3.3 x 7.10 ft). Two doors open at the bottom and top to provide flooring and rain protection, while the interior has been fitted with shelving and drawers, as well as a place to sit and enjoy the space.

Inside, its workbench and tool walls are made from birch plywood offcuts and there's also indirect LED lighting installed. Looking to the future, a newly planted green roof will continue to grow and cover it with greenery.

The Tiny Workshop was homemade from two sets of heavy duty steel shelving

"We needed a good bit of storage for the garden necessities," explains Robinson. "Off-the-shelf options would have taken up too much room so went with a DIY design and build. I think 'The Tiny Workshop' has worked a treat. It's a creative space where I can tinker and mend, as well as have the storage space for garden stuff, kids' games and tools.

"I designed brackets for the old spanner handles with a 3D printer – they're useful and give a clue to what is inside. The green roof will come into its own in the next year or so too, and I’m looking forward to seeing it come to life – the shed really is the gift that keeps on giving! I’m so happy the judges loved it too, and can't believe I actually won."

The Tiny Workshop was crowned the 19th Shed of the Year winner by judges after first winning the competition's Workshop/Studio category voted on by the public. For his efforts, Robinson wins an overnight nature getaway, plus a £1,000 (roughly US$1,360) cash prize, and a selection of Cuprinol garden products.

