Matt Agorist

Randolph Bourne famously penned that war is the health of the State, a grim reality that has haunted the American populace for over eight decades. We are taught in state-funded schools that the military goes abroad to fight for our freedoms, yet every single conflict since the end of the Second World War has been explicitly used as a mechanism to systematically dismantle the liberties of the domestic population. Iran is no different, and in fact, may be much worse.

Foreign emergencies are consistently the Trojan horses used by the ruling class to bypass constitutional constraints, normalize mass surveillance, and entirely erode the principles of liberty right here at home.

The blueprint for the modern imperial presidency was drafted during the Korean conflict, a war that permanently altered the relationship between the executive branch and the limits of power. When Harry Truman decided to intervene in Korea, he completely bypassed Congress and Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution, setting a dangerous precedent that the president could unilaterally commit the nation to bloodshed without a formal declaration of war. By framing it merely as a “police action” for the United Nations, Truman fundamentally shifted the war-making power into the hands of a single, unaccountable individual.

But the usurpation of power didn’t stop at sending men to die in foreign lands; it immediately bled into domestic tyranny. In 1952, Truman issued Executive Order 10340, attempting to literally seize control of the nation’s privately owned steel mills to ensure production for his undeclared war. While the Supreme Court ultimately rebuked this specific overreach in Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer, the die was cast, proving the executive branch viewed private property as entirely subordinate to the machinery of war. Sound familiar? Think, Anthropic.

As the warfare state rolled into the jungles of Vietnam, the financial and social costs required an entirely new level of domestic subjugation. To fund an unwinnable war without sparking an open revolt through direct taxation, Richard Nixon famously closed the gold window on August 15, 1971, entirely severing the dollar’s tie to physical gold. This singular act of financial warfare against the American public ushered in the era of fiat currency, allowing the Federal Reserve to print infinite money to fund infinite wars, guaranteeing the insidious, hidden tax of inflation that continues to crush the middle class today.

Domestically, the state recognized that an awakened public was its greatest threat, prompting the FBI to launch COINTELPRO, a massive, covert operation detailed in the Church Committee Report that treated peaceful dissent, civil rights leaders, and anti-war activists as literal enemies of the state. The political establishment also moved aggressively against free speech, passing the 1965 Draft Card Mutilation Act to ensure that young men who publicly burned their draft cards to protest forced conscription could be violently thrown in cages. The message was clear: criticize the war machine, and you will be targeted, surveilled, and aggressively prosecuted.

When the Gulf War arrived, the establishment’s New World Order doctrine was swift, paving the way for the total militarization of your local police force. It wasn’t enough to drop bombs on Baghdad; the state decided to bring the weapons of war to Main Street, USA. Through the creation of what would become the notorious 1033 Program, originally rooted in Section 1208 of the 1990 National Defense Authorization Act, the Pentagon began flooding local police departments with surplus military gear.

The result is the reality we live in today, where a noise complaint or a routine warrant is served by a heavily armed SWAT team driving a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle. The line between peace officer and occupying soldier was entirely erased to ensure the domestic population remains compliant and perpetually fearful. We have documented this tragic evolution endlessly at The Free Thought Project, highlighting how the warfare state inevitably turns its sights inward on the very people it claims to protect.

Then came the War on Terror, the ultimate blank check for the total destruction of the Fourth Amendment and the birth of the digital panopticon. Under the guise of keeping us safe from cave-dwelling extremists, politicians hastily rammed through the USA PATRIOT Act, radically expanding the government’s ability to spy on its own citizens without a warrant. The battlefield was permanently redefined to include American soil, your phone calls, your bank records, and your internet history.

The post-9/11 power grab was relentless, leading to the creation of the Transportation Security Administration through the Aviation and Transportation Security Act, subjecting millions of peaceful travelers to daily sexual assaults and humiliating searches just to board an airplane. By 2011, the mask slipped entirely when Barack Obama signed the 2012 NDAA, specifically Section 1021, which codified into law the terrifying power of the military to indefinitely detain American citizens without charge or trial. The state successfully normalized the idea that your fundamental rights are merely privileges that can be revoked the moment a bureaucrat whispers the words “national security.”

In recent years, the warfare state has evolved into the Proxy War Era, where direct legislation isn’t even necessary to silence dissent; they simply outsource the tyranny. The government uses the vague specter of foreign threats to pressure Big Tech into acting as an unconstitutional censorship arm, a reality explicitly detailed in the House Judiciary Report regarding the FBI’s collusion with Twitter. They frame peaceful communication as misinformation and weaponize the banking system to unbank those who dare to question the narrative. The Free Thought Project witnessed this firsthand in 2018 when we were included in a government spreadsheet listing Haitian terrorist groups that the state instructed Facebook and Twitter to remove. Obviously, no one at the Free Thought Project fit the description, but we were silenced nonetheless.

Legislation like the deeply flawed RESTRICT Act, ostensibly introduced to ban TikTok, was actually a terrifying Trojan horse designed to give the executive branch unprecedented power to criminalize the use of VPNs and severely punish anyone utilizing decentralized technologies. They recognize that their monopoly on violence and information is slipping, so they are actively criminalizing the very tools of privacy that citizens use to protect themselves.

Now, as we watch the establishment drag us into this disastrous new conflict with Iran in early 2026, the domestic blowback is already ravaging what is left of the American economy. The stock market has been decimated, with the Dow Jones plunging over 1,200 points in a single day and oil prices skyrocketing as the Strait of Hormuz is choked off. This financial bloodbath is wiping out the retirement accounts and life savings of millions of Americans, all so defense contractors can watch their portfolios soar while the working class absorbs the hidden tax of war.

And the warmongers are working overtime to gaslight everyone into believing it is “temporary.”

We are already mourning the loss of American troops, with at least seven service members officially reported dead in the first week and over a dozen more seriously wounded. These are sons and daughters fed into the meat grinder of another senseless Middle Eastern war that has absolutely nothing to do with defending the liberties of the average citizen. The American war machine is simply sacrificing its own youth to enforce its global hegemony, leaving devastated families in its wake.

The sheer brutality unleashed overseas is staggering and entirely indefensible under any moral framework. In just over a week, the U.S.-Israeli offensive has slaughtered well over 1,200 Iranian civilians, turning densely populated neighborhoods into graveyards. The most horrifying atrocity so far occurred on the very first day of the war when a strike obliterated a primary school in the city of Minab, killing over 160 people, the vast majority of them little girls. When a government is willing to incinerate children in their classrooms to maintain its geopolitical grip, it has surrendered any claim to moral authority.

Every single bomb dropped overseas equates to a direct attack on your freedom, your wealth, and your privacy here at home. You cannot vote your way out of a warfare state that is inherently designed to fund itself through infinite debt and control you through total digital surveillance. The only viable path forward is to starve the beast through counter-economics and agorism, opting out of their fiat systems and building decentralized, voluntary communities that render their violent machinery obsolete.

