by Darin Gaub

Ukraine's war drags on with no end, but their manpower shortage is also a big problem. To solve the problem of having enough people to fight on the front lines, Ukrainian police teams are chasing people down, capturing them, and sending them to military internment camps to be moved to the front lines as quickly as possible.

What is rarely shared with the rest of the world is that these police teams are paid up to $200.00 per person captured. The military officers help pay the police, using American tax dollars, to ensure neither they nor the police have to take part in the fighting. The teams have an average goal of 8-10 abductees per day, netting up to $2,000 per day for the team of two to split. Up to fifteen teams will operate in a city with a population of 250,000.

Our sources in Ukraine shared the video below to show how police forces chase down men to capture them. In this case, the potential abductee managed to escape.

Those captured are moved by bus every night to military internment camps. The police escort the bus convoys, which typically have four buses each. The picture below shows the back end of a typical bus.

Official license plates in Ukraine are yellow, while military plates are black. The bus fleet used to move the abductees to their camps has white plates, which means this is a private contract funded by American taxpayer funds for the profit of the police and military officers who do not want to fight. The picture below is a close of the same bus above.

The hunting of humans is driving some to seek escape via any possible means. Because the roads and highways are heavily patrolled, people often attempt to escape across the Carpathian Mountains or via riverways, which can be fatal in the winter.

Unfortunately, I can’t do open interviews as there is no such thing as freedom of speech in Ukraine nowadays. It’s punishable to tell the truth about what’s going on here.

I’ve been threatened by military officers to be imprisoned in one of their illegal makeshift military jails where they keep men to break and to force them to military. They are like small concentration camps.

But it’s the government politics to force Christian men to military. Though we are legal exempt from the military service as alternative (non-military) service is guaranteed by the Constitution, article 35.

But president Zelenskyy and his government trample the law as they want to stay in power as long as possible. That explains why most Ukrainian officials are not interested to stop the war. Military officers do not want to fight, so they grab civilians to fight for them. The order is if they don’t do that, they will have to fight themselves.

Also, it has become a big corruption scheme: if you pay these military officers US$15-25k, you can be exempt from the army. This made many of them dollar millionaires in just two years.

So, it’s not about the law but about money.

I have the names of the officers that persecute me…….

I feel like I am being hunted, can you imagine feeling like you are a wanted criminal…

Police, government officials, judges and military officers joint their efforts to find and grab as many men as they can by force.

That’s why I stay home most of the time.

When I drive, I carry a gas mask with me to protect myself from the tear gas police and military officers spray inside the cars to get us out. So, right now, we are scared mostly of Ukrainian officials rather than Russians…

