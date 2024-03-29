by Aussie17

So, a mate of mine sent me this Q&A session with Dr. Mike Yeadon recorded from the other week. It's packed with a lot of important stuff and really good info, but man, it's almost 3 hours long! With so much stuff coming at us all the time, I've gotten pretty good at watching videos super fast, like at 3x speed.

Now, if you're anything like me and finding three whole hours feels like a mission impossible, don't worry, I've also gone ahead and picked up the juicy parts, dialed up to 1.5x speed, so you can catch all the key points Mike is making without needing to clear your schedule. It's perfect for anyone trying to juggle a million things but still wants to stay in the loop.

As usual, the full 3-hour clip (1.5x speed/transcribed) is at the bottom. The full original clip is taken from Charles Kovess's Rumble page here.

Introduction

The key section of the video is this 15-minute introduction featuring Mike discussing his career, 2017 retirement, and his reasons for returning to the public eye in 2020. Contrary to the portrayal by Google and mainstream media, Mike is not a “career antivaxxer.” The complete clip below reveals that remaining retired would have been the simpler choice for him rather than deciding to speak out, but he chose to speak up anyway.

Summary

Dr. Mike Yeadon is a career life scientist specialized in biochemistry and toxicology , holding a first-class honors degree.

His early work included a year in the UK's chemical defense establishment and forensic science headquarters, focusing on protection against nerve agents and learning analytical techniques.

Completed a PhD sponsored by the MOD on opiates' effects on respiratory function in 36 months.

Work experience includes seven years at Wellcome research labs (eventually GlaxoSmithKline) and 17 years at Pfizer, holding the position of worldwide Head of Research for Allergy and Respiratory diseases.

Post-Pfizer, sought to find new owners for in-progress drugs, leading to significant acquisitions by Mylan.

After leaving Pfizer, Mike spun out assets to form Ziarco, eventually sold to Novartis for a significant sum, leading to his early retirement in 2017.

Early in the COVID era, Mike became skeptical of public health measures due to inconsistencies and untruths observed from public figures and the irrationality of lockdowns, which lacked basis in previous pandemic preparation plans.

Criticizes the global response to COVID-19 as a fake emergency , citing analysis of all-cause mortality data showing no indication of a public health emergency before the pandemic was declared.

Attributes economic damage, social dislocation, and threats to public health to lockdowns and restrictions, suggesting a global financial and social crisis.

Expresses concern that the true objective of the pandemic response may have been to distribute injections with harmful intentions , citing his expertise in drug design to highlight intentional design features in vaccines that could cause harm.

Autoimmune Reaction Introducing foreign genetic instructions (mRNA) to the body forces cells to produce proteins that are not naturally occurring within the human system. This process, theorized based on established immunological principles, could lead cells to be marked as foreign by the body's immune system, potentially triggering an autoimmune attack . The severity of the reaction depends on various factors including the dose and distribution of the mRNA, potentially leading to mild symptoms or more severe health consequences.



Toxic Protein Production The choice of the spike protein as the target for the mRNA vaccines raises concerns due to its known toxic properties. Literature before the vaccine deployment indicated that spike proteins could activate blood platelets, stimulate blood coagulation, damage cardiac muscle, and alter neuronal transmission. The employment of a technology that compels the body to produce this protein could lead to predictable health issues such as blood clots, heart injuries, and neurological conditions following vaccination.

Formulation with Lipid Nanoparticles The mRNA vaccines are encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles , designed to protect the fragile mRNA and facilitate its entry into cells. However, research and historical data have shown that lipid nanoparticles tend to accumulate in the ovaries of tested animal species . This accumulation could possibly lead to reproductive toxicity and autoimmunity, exacerbated by the vaccine's active and passive distribution characteristics within the body . Concerns were heightened by a report from Japanese regulatory data, demonstrating ovarian accumulation in animal models, indicating a consequential design consideration.



