by Leo Hohmann

Amazon is reportedly preparing to acquire AI bracelet-maker Bee in a major move to dominate the next wave of personal tech, or as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calls it, “wearables.”

You’ll recall that RFK, director of Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services, stunned MAGAland last month when he said it was his mission to have all Americans hooked up to AI-based “wearables” by 2030.

The Bee wristband is just one of many such devices hitting the market. It records everything you say, whether you’re talking to a friend, family member or even yourself, and syncs with your phone via Bluetooth.

Powered by AI models from Anthropic, Google and Meta, the Bee turns each day, week — your whole life — into one big beautiful and highly searchable database. It takes your personal data and uses it to create personalized to-do lists and even tracks how many times you utter a curse word.

Watch this promotional video touting the wristband as “personal AI designed for you!” It literally logs everything you do and everything you say. All for $49.99. What a steal!

Jacob Thompson at The Winepress notes that, unlike Amazon's Alexa, which is designed to listen only after you give it a command, or “wake word,” Bee's bracelets are always on, always listening, and continuously gathering user data to train its AI models.

Bee CEO Maria de Lourdes Zollo said she was “excited” to be joining Amazon and to bring “truly personal, agentic AI to even more customers.”

“When we started Bee, we imagined a world where AI is truly personal, where your life is understood and enhanced by technology that learns with you,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

This is just one of many wearables about to saturate the market. The younger generations, and some older folks, will likely snap these devices up without a thought as to how they will affect their privacy.

Meta is pushing its Ray-Ban AI glasses and Google has launched Gemini-powered earbuds.

This is part of the globalist plan to replace humans with transhumans, or “Humanity 2.0,” as they like to call it. Wearables are seen as the next step to bring technology into closer integration with the human body, creating an “internet of bodies” similar to the already populated “internet of things.” We’ve gone from cellphones to watches to now all sorts of gradually more invasive technology. Where will it end? Likely with a chip injected just below the skin.

Remember, World Economic Forum advisor and Israeli historian Yuval Harari predicted nearly four years ago that the globalist plan is to have 24/7 surveillance “under the skin” of all people. Watch below and weep for the ignorant, the gullible and the naive who lack not only information but spiritual discernment.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Offer On Substack… The Easiest Way to Support the Voluntaryist R EvoLution

We are a start up voluntaryist think tank widely exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of “Government” from a principled voluntaryist perspective AND then fact that the “government” in Washington DC is being openly run as a criminal operation with trillions being funneled out the back door to identified interests. There is simply no one in the developing alternative media hitting it harder! You can support our work (and Get Perks!) at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor

OR we have the BEST “Go Paid” Deal on Substack!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.