by Paul Cudenec

For several years now I have been warning about the threat to our freedom from “impact investment”.

I have described this as “the new weapon of exploitation being launched against 99.9% of humankind by the tiny gang of ultra-rich crooks who currently rule the world”. [1]

Despite the severity of the menace, there are still only a few lonely voices out there exposing the issue.

A special page on the Winter Oak site, “Impact Slavery”, features, alongside my own research, links to articles and videos from the likes of Alison McDowell, Kate Mason, Taschi Sidford, Emily Garcia, Lynn Davenport and Alice Linahan. [2]

Strong links often crop up between impact investment and ZIM, the zio-satanic imperialist mafia.

The man sometimes called “the father of impact investment” is “Sir” Ronald Cohen (pictured), a UK businessman notorious for bankrolling the “New Labour” governments of ZIM’s war criminal stooge Tony Blair and of Gordon Brown, being dubbed “Brown’s banker”. [3]

Brown himself is now a trustee of the Rockefeller Foundation and in other ways very close to ZIM, as I explained in December 2024. [4]

The multiple interconnections are always very telling – Cohen reveals in his book Impact: Reshaping Capitalism to Drive Real Change that “it was in 2007, at a meeting hosted by the Rockefeller Foundation at its Bellagio Center in Italy, that ‘impact investing’ was coined as a term to replace ‘social investment’”. [5]

Cohen is also involved with the World Economic Forum, which I have likewise exposed as a ZIM front. [6]

The WEF’s “Global Shapers” project, led by Schwab and ZIM colleague David M. Rubenstein of the Carlyle Group, is heavily into impact investment, as I explained in 2021. [7]

On and on go the links.

The Commonwealth, that rebranded version of the original “British” empire, has been promoting “impactful youth development programmes” to better exploit its worldwide human slaveholding. [8]

Impact imperialism is similarly rampant in the various dodgy organisations headed by “King” Charles III, who officially launched WEF/ZIM’s Great Reset. [9]

One of these even proudly displays on its website a commendation from impact guru Cohen, declaring: “What the British Asian Trust is doing in social finance is truly groundbreaking: it is capable of delivering vital social improvement at scale”. [10]

I have already mentioned, in The Great Racket, [11] that ZIM godfathers the Rothschilds are openly involved in impact investment, both through the Asset Management division of Rothschild & Co, with its “social impact investment fund”, [12] and via their St James’s Place Charitable Foundation. [13]

Further light is shed on all this by an article in The Jerusalem Post, published in 2019 but which I have only just stumbled across (it’s not my usual read!).

This states: “While still in its early days, the trend of aligning investments with impact is enjoying a slow but growing embrace from asset managers, foundations, financial institutions and family offices.

“The Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), the world’s leading authority on impact investments, estimated this week that over 1,340 organizations worldwide currently manage $502 billion in impact investing assets”.

“In Israel, impact investing has enjoyed rapid growth in recent years, doubling from an estimated $130 million in 2016 to $260m in 2018, but large sections of the private sector still remain hesitant to change their traditional investment practices.

“Aiming to build the Israeli impact investment ecosystem, the Edmond de Rothschild Foundation – in partnership with the Jewish Funders Network – launched last year the ‘Matching Grant,’ a one million dollar matching grant initiative”. [14]

The (Israeli) Edmond de Rothschild Foundation’s “impact entrepreneurship program officer” Alina Shkolnikov said the promotion of the impact industry “has to happen through philanthropy”.

“Once we put out a call for applications saying the Edmond de Rothschild Foundation is willing to donate one million dollars to organizations specifically seeking to grow the impact ecosystem, we saw the industry really wake up,” said Shkolnikov. “Once you offer a supply of capital to an industry, it takes notice”. [15]

Impact investment is totally reliant on the framework of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – whose “acceleration” has being officially pushed by ZIM’s WEF proxy since 2019 [16].

These define the fake-moral “social” aims in which big money will be invested, and from which even bigger profits are expected to be made, and act as the structure of a digitalised global concentration camp.

In an excellent piece on the UNSDGs, the Escapekey blog explains: “The real power lies not in the goals themselves, but in the 231 technical indicators that measure ‘progress’ toward these goals.

“While the public supports the feel-good objectives such as ‘ending poverty’, they never voted on specific surveillance metrics nor the reference values which determine when automatic interventions activate”.

“The SDG reference values function as invisible legislation – laws that never went through democratic processes but automatically trigger global responses.

“When indicators breach thresholds, it’s not just data; it becomes algorithmic law enforcement disguised as objective science”.

“We’re witnessing the completion of the most sophisticated control system in human history. Not because it’s automated, but because it conceals human control behind algorithmic authority.

“The SDG reference values serve as the hidden control panel of global governance. Whoever sets these parameters effectively programs the automated responses that shape billions of lives”. [17]

Over the last few years, it has become increasingly and now completely clear to me what lies behind that global control system.

I am sorely tempted to go back to the web page I created in 2021 and slip a letter Z into the title, turning it into an exposé of “Zimpact Slavery”!

