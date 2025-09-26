by Tyler Durden

Update (2045ET):

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey has released a video statement in response to the indictments against him, saying, “I’m innocent… I’m not afraid… Let’s have a trial.”

🚨 BREAKING: Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey responds to his indictment, reading an obvious script



“I’m innocent… I’m not afraid… Let’s have a trial.”



Yes, James. Let’s do that 😏 pic.twitter.com/cDaJebFJ6s — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 26, 2025

* * *

Finally.

With just days to go until the statute of limitations ran out, disgraced former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted on two of three counts sought by prosecutors - one count of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice - just days after President Donald Trump issued a public demand for his Justice Department to act “now” to bring prosecutions against Comey.

The charges against Comey are a long-overdue escalation in what Trump’s liberal critics have described as a campaign of retribution by Trump to use the powers of the federal government to enact revenge against those he believes have wronged him. Others, have pointed out that Trump is merely doing to his opponents what they repeatedly tried to do to him.

The way Comey not only tried to destroy General Flynn and his family by framing him, but later mockingly bragged about it, remains one of the most disgraceful abuses ever committed by an FBI director. He deserves prison for that alone. pic.twitter.com/nQ32z8wr8u — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) September 24, 2025

The charges follow Trump’s decision to oust U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik Siebert, who had reportedly refused to bring cases against Comey, as well as New York Attorney General Letitia James, after Trump appointed him to lead the office. Trump then immediately moved to install Lindsey Halligan, a White House aide and his former defense attorney, to lead the office.

The preemptive false framing of a potential James Comey indictment as a political hit is being driven by leaks from inside DOJ and/or the U.S. Attorney’s Office in EDVA. Kash and his team must launch a full-scale leak investigation into who’s behind it and chase it to the end. https://t.co/BwRCtzRuAe pic.twitter.com/rkylq5Wp1L — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) September 25, 2025

In a series of social media posts over the weekend, Trump said Halligan was being appointed to the office to “get things moving,” after attacking Siebert for his resistance to bring what Trump described as a “GREAT CASE.”

“Pam Bondi is doing a GREAT job as Attorney General of the United States. She is very careful, very smart, loves our Country, but needs a tough prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, like my recommendation, Lindsey Halligan, to get things moving,” Trump said.

Comey, who was fired by Trump during Trump’s first term over the investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign and its ties to Russia - which as everyone knows by now was one giant hoax - has been a vocal critic of what he says are Trump’s efforts to politicize the justice system. Comey proceeded to leak the ongoing case to the NYT and to weaponize not only the deep state but the entire liberal press against the president.

That argument is now likely to be central to Comey’s defense in his criminal case, which could prove to be a highly consequential test for both the Justice Department and the federal judiciary.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.