By Tyler Durden

Millions of Americans were disgusted when they learned earlier this year that an illegal alien used TikTok to inform other migrants how to "invade" unoccupied homes across America and take advantage of progressive squatter laws.

We noted at the time, "The Marxist destruction of private property rights is on full display after a viral video circulating TikTok, then posted on X, shows a migrant informing other migrants how to "invade" unoccupied ..."

Remember this idiot?

The good news is that in March, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested the illegal alien who goes by the name "Leonel Moreno."

And now, time for the bad news: Since Moreno's arrest, US intel officers have found the illegal alien was a sergeant in Venezuela's military intelligence unit before he invaded the US southern border, the New York Post reports, citing a Homeland Security source.

It's believed Moreno illegally entered the US through Eagle Pass, Texas, on April 23, 2022, and was released into the country with no proper vetting. He intentionally skipped check-ins with ICE.

Here's more from NYPost:

Information from foreign countries is often hard to come by for border agents trying to protect the country from potential threats. When it comes to Venezuela, the task is nearly impossible because the government there is unwilling to communicate with US authorities, several Border Patrol sources have told The Post.

The issue with Moreno is that many others like him are still running amok across this nation, unvetted and lost by the incompetent federal government overseen by the Biden administration. This risk has been repeatedly highlighted by former President Trump, Elon Musk, and many others who have warned Biden's disastrous open southern border policies are flooding the nation with military-aged men.

Meanwhile, we were the first to report in early March about the Iranian assassin roaming the US and possibly plotting assassination attacks against former and current government officials. This is still a very real and active threat.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.