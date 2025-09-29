by Larry C. Johnson

I think this picture captures the essence of US foreign policy with respect to Ukraine and Syria. What do you think?

Trump’s Truth on Russia and Ukraine spread like a California wildfire across social media in the last 24 hours. Supporters of Ukraine were elated… at least initially. I got a nice shout out today from my friend, Alexander Mercouris, who agreed with my assessment that Trump’s Ukraine/Russia Truth was actually a piece of sophisticated sarcasm. But Alexander did a better job than me in explaining the nature of this sarcasm. So, back at you Alexander. Brother Mercouris explained that Trump, rather than debate Kellogg and the neocons who wanted to push the Russia-is-losing narrative, essentially said to them, “You’re right,” and then took that claim to a logical conclusion. Rather than argue with Kellogg and the neocons he said:

Ok, you’re right. Since Ukraine is winning and Russia is losing, why the hell does the US have to do anything more? Sure, we’ll sell NATO all the weapons we want (assuming we can actually make them) and they can bankrupt themselves giving them to Ukraine while America makes some sorely needed cash. Anyway, since Russia’s economy is collapsing, the war will end, Ukraine will win and we don’t have to do another damn thing.

The ball is now in the hands of Ukraine, NATO and the neocons. Trump is not going to do anything new in terms of military or diplomatic action. He is in essence, hoisting them on their own petard. Kellogg is now on the record, having told Trump that Ukraine is winning and Russia is losing, and will have — as Ricky Ricardo used to say — some splaining to do when the Ukrainian front crumbles and Russia reaches the Dnieper River. And how will he explain why the Russian economy is doing better by December than the US economy? He promised Trump a collapse.

The war will grind on and the leading NATO countries in Europe will grow more panicked as the reality of Ukraine’s defeat becomes more apparent.

What we ought to be paying attention to is the dramatic buildup of US military assets off the coast of Venezuela. This mirrors the kind of activity we saw after the 13 June attack on Iran by Israel, as the United States deployed naval and air assets to the region in preparation for the US attack on 24 June. As of September 2025, the United States has deployed a substantial naval and military force off the coast of Venezuela in the southern Caribbean. The deployment includes:

Navy Ships:

• Guided-missile destroyers: USS Jason Dunham, USS Gravely, USS Sampson, USS Stockdale

• Missile cruiser: USS Lake Erie

• Littoral combat ship: USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul

• Amphibious ships: USS Iwo Jima, USS Fort Lauderdale, USS San Antonio (comprising the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group)

• Fast-attack submarine: USS Newport News

Military Units:

• Marine Expeditionary Unit: 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, with approximately 4,500 personnel, including 2,200 Marines and sailors, deployed aboard the amphibious ships

• Air assets: F-35B fighter jets, MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, MQ-9 Reaper drones, and P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft

• Special Operations Forces: Reported secret deployments for targeted strikes and commando operations in support of anti-cartel missions

I cannot rule out that this show of military force is part of an intelligence operation — i.e., use the saber rattling as leverage over key members of the Venezuelan military to persuade them to launch a US-backed coup and eliminate President Maduro. But Maduro is not alone… He has the backing of Russia, China and Iran by virtue of his membership in BRICS.

Maduro and Venezuela have more than verbal assurances from Russia. Venezuela concluded a significant defense and strategic cooperation agreement with Russia in mid-September 2025, when the Venezuelan National Assembly preliminarily approved a Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Treaty with Russia. This agreement is designed to deepen existing bilateral ties in defense, energy, technology, and includes provisions for regular high-level political dialogue and oversight commissions for implementation.

Key features of the agreement:

• The treaty expands Venezuela’s military cooperation with Russia, building on the already substantial relationship, such as domestic manufacturing of AK-103 rifles and joint defense technology initiatives.

• Venezuelan cadets are training in Russia in advanced military specialties, including drone technology and electronic warfare.

• The agreement was advanced in direct response to the recent deployment of US warships, submarines, and fighter jets in the Caribbean, which Venezuela views as a threat to its sovereignty.

• The pact, which still requires a final parliamentary vote for formal ratification, is explicitly framed by Venezuelan officials as part of their rejection of “hegemonic” US influence and an effort to build a multipolar world order in partnership with Russia.

• Earlier this year, Presidents Maduro and Putin signed a 10-year strategic alliance, which lays the foundation for this further-deepened cooperation and also encompasses arms control, energy sector collaboration, and joint efforts to bypass sanctions.

Putin is sending Trump a not-so-subtle reminder that Russia still has some global reach.

I had two delightful conversations today… One with Rachel Blevins and the other with Ed DeMarche of the Trends Journal:

