As immigration operations continue across Southern California and the US, a new app, ICEblock, is gaining attention and controversy because it allows users to report sightings of ICE agents in their area. There has been a 500% increase in violence against ICE agents and law enforcement officers across the country. The app, created by Joshua Aaron, essentially makes federal law enforcement targets by pinpointing their location. The app is being used by over 77,000 people and gaining more each day. Federalist Assignment Editor Elle Purnell said that the ICEblock app is available on Apple’s App Store. But back in 2021, Apple refused to support Parler in its App Store, and they said that was because they would not allow anything that was related to illegal activity and they claimed that Parler had something to do with what happened on January 6. She said that it seems that Apple has no problem platforming this app, which appears to be helping illegal activity. The majority of Americans favor deportation after the US border was left open under the Biden administration. If government benefits given to migrants were cut off, the incentive for most would end and they would self-deport peacefully, but sanctuary cities and states continue to fund them.

CNN video that critics say was used to promote the app.

