The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

60Gigahertz2
3h

Just in case there is anyone left out in the readership who hasn't seen these 1 hour videos:

* *

PART I -UN vehicles stored in Hagerstown, MD; Underground Bunkers for the Rich; FEMA & it's camps; Illegal Disarming US citizens (Katrina); Retraining US soldiers to staff FEMA's "re-education camps (Rex84)...

https://archive.org/details/TheGlobalistPurgeUNInvasionMartialLawWalmartClosingsFEMACampsPart1

"Evidence of FEMA Prison camps popping up all over the country, the militarization of police, the invasive procedures of intelligence services using the latest in A.I. technology... the list goes on and on. There is an invasion of America happening as we speak, and they have traded in the red coats and white wigs, for white trucks and blue helmets. Join us, in this new documentary series produced by the Black Banners of the East Satellite Channel - as we expose the nefarious globalist plan to enslave anyone who refuses their New World Order (Blockchain FEDNOW = Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) later."

PART II - The Kansas Southern People Moving Railcars; Jade Helm whistleblowers; Walmart closings & the DOD logistics netowrk; retrofitted train depot with commercial gas ovens...

https://archive.org/details/TheGlobalistPurgeUNInvasionMartialLawWalmartClosingsFEMACampsPart2

PART III -The story of the movie Gray State/David Crowley; the acres of "coffin liners" in Madison, GA; The 10 District Council of Governors (FEMA's Districts)...

https://archive.org/details/TheGlobalistPurgeUNInvasionMartialLawWalmartClosingsFEMACampsPart3

* * *

"Only the small secrets need to be protected. The big ones are kept secret by public incredulity." Marshall McLuhan (1911 - 1980)

11/09/24 Posted in 2015

FEMA Camp Malls...

https://www.allnewspipeline.com/Commercial_Camoflauge_Carolina.php

Rex84 Construction by Haliburton:

https://ascensionglossary.com/index.php/Soft_Kill_Agenda

60Gigahertz2
2h

ICE and the Fusion Centers together make the US DoD's Phoenix re-education program in Vietnam for 'training' village leaders. This is why we must reclaim our judicial systems, our law enforcement sytems pronto.

It would be absolutely fantastic to go from where we stand to Voluntaryism, but I need to hear the mechanics of how that could be achieved. I am training on Voluntaryism (replace government entirely), and the doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates (constitutional enforcement by government employees at the lowest level) it with each distribution. I could do better if I knew what to say on how to get to Voluntaryism.

