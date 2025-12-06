I SEE THEM!

We shouldn’t play this rigged game,

We should step off this train.

Made up religions,

To create control and division.

Made up festivals - Xmas, valentines, easter, bonfire, Halloween mothers day, fathers day, to keep the economy growing,

Make the world work faster without us sheeple even knowing.

Use tech firms, tv screens, newspapers, radio and apps to subconsciously guide people into what to think and to do,

Repeat the narrative enough times and we wont have a clue.

They use fear to control populations as their number one tool,

Fear pumped into us every day and it started at school.

Fear has been used throughout the ages,

To control the masses without using cages.

Education curriculum loaded with fear driven undertones woven into the “learning”,

Made up history full of it - World wars, Guy Fawkes and when London was burning.

Embed fear into WiFi and 5g frequency of 18.9 hertz,

They’ll turn it up louder if we wake up and attempt to become subverts.

Sugar, alcohol, nicotine, gambling, junk tv, junk fast food, over priced designer clothes, gambling, doom scrolling, music on demand, £7 coffee Or maybe all of the above.

They’ve found our weak spots and we consume to feel at ease, retail therapy that fits like a glove.

Create a society of zombies, parroting every word that we have been told,

Pay some of us to be sheep dogs, to keep us sheep in the mold.

Program our children and take them from mums at a crucial age,

Break kids spirits and condition them for the invisible cage.

Send the women to work just to double the GDP,

Steal children’s childhood so they get straight to work at 18 just like you and me.

Condition kids to join us in the state cult,

Scare kids with Guy Fawkes so they never revolt.

Teach kids fake history and tattoo into them that society must need leaders,

Grind kids through the sausage machine and make them a soldier, a worker and breeders.

While state school kids are taught about dinosaurs, space, Noah’s Ark, war, the British empire and depict Winston Churchill as a hero,

Their kids are taught about the economy, taxes, interest, marketing, buying out businesses, run propaganda campaigns, how to be ruthless and leave us with zero.

Give kids war games to help fill the working-class parent voids,

They’ll be Programmed to kill and that death is a job to be enjoyed.

We’ve become dumb lemmings in someone’s sims game,

They tell us to kill other lemmings and we just do it with no shame.

Start wars to empty their weapon shelves,

Steal countries oil and keep the profits for themselves.

One of our biggest exports is oil, ever wondered how? as it’s certainly not from the North sea,

Right up there with non ferrous and precious metals, neither of which grow from a British tree.

Start 180 wars in 90 years,

Kill 100 million civilians so the world can’t see the tears.

All because sovereign societies didn’t want to accept their rigged fiscal-Fiat bank,

Guised as liberators but done with a tank.

It is so obvious and sick what they have done,

Their lies will catch up with them as they blame the victims just for fun.

Twist narratives to put them in good light,

Use marketing to make the most horrendous wrongs look right.

Starve millions of people to steal the land,

The West is complicit in playing the loudest in this band.

Drive their rigged banking system onto third world countries by force or pretending they’re their friend,

Then Cripple the population with national debt by lending more than they should lend.

Forcing interest banking systems on Christian and Muslim who’s traditions know that it exploits people and it is the ultimate sin,

Usury and riba destroys societies, where the whole population loses and only a handful win.

Steal countries natural resources and ensure the national debt rises so that it can never get ahead,

If too many push back, induce a war until the people are all dead.

Install fear through society to keep the people in toe,

Pretend they are our friends and that the East is our foe.

Convince the population that theirs is our war,

All because of greed, trillions! and they want more!

Keep us sheeple asleep and make us increase GDP,

If people protest, sensor it so that the rest of the world can’t see.

A country measured by profits and not happiness, natural beauty or health,

We grind our lives away just to fatten up their wealth.

Corrupt all governments by bankrolling the leaders with envelopes full of cash,

Give the population 0% interest loans and then time the interest rate increase, soon followed by the economic crash.

When the crash kicks in buy all assets on the cheap,

Rerun this cycle every 10 years when the population are asleep.

Our taxes pay towards government debt but that does not currently make a dent,

All previous governments have clearly over spent.

Force the whole world to stand still for 2 years straight,

Give the governments bonds so they give bogus contracts to a mate.

Starmer, Johnson, Thatcher, Sunak and Blare have sold us out to the deep state,

They were always enslaving us and never intended to make Britain Great.

Always lining their pockets and did it for their own short term gain,

Got in and out quick then go through the four year cycle again.

Make every country trillions in debt then manipulate inflation and interest rates to make our economy a mess,

Send in the IMF and force our government to sell the airports, farms, transport-water-food-power companies soon to be followed by the NHS.

The cost of food has trebled in five years,

By Someone in the federal reserve deliberately ramping up the inflation gears.

Systematically lying to us and coordinating the money drain,

Whilst they swim in their profits, we get sucked dry under the strain.

£1 now worth just 33p, overnight they devalued what little we had,

From comfortable to struggling, work harder Dad.

Let in 6 million foreigners to confuse the population, weaken the national identity and pride,

Show pictures of 10 man dingys in the channel, so the 6 million they let in, they can hide.

6 million people extra into the UK to share the infrastructure, housing and money that was already in short supply,

Then why did the government deliberately invite them in - they wont publicly say why!

6 million people inbound from Bangladesh while the amount of money in the UK didn’t increase,

Made poorer-on purpose-over night by the government letting in foreigners, we now have to share every piece.

Divide and conquer is the people above the governments ultimate objective,

If only us common people could see this and work as a collective.

Instead we are confused, look sideways and not at the people at the top who made the decision.

To intentionally stir the ants nest to stoke racism, make us poor - if only we had vision.

We are programmed not to question the state narrative on our screens,

Subservient workers that toe the line by all means.

There might be some news truth in amongst the big news lie,

Question everything-if a section has some truth and they are telling us - WHY???

Red, blue or yellow to give the masses a vote and fake sense of control,

They bankrolled all parties and in each camp place a mole.

They own Sky, all newspapers and have a man at the top in Channel 4,5 and the BBC,

They fine pick every every word we hear and every news flash we see.

They bought out tech companies because they can get propoganda out in an instant,

ISPs locked sites down because the people became weary and resistant.

Now they maintain debate in a strictly limited range of subjects and views.

We can’t warn people on the internet of what sits outside of the narrow state news.

Friends and family believing everything they hear,

If they had half an eye open they could see it clear.

Each and everyone of us has been under their spell,

Tricked into pretend freedom, work our lives away and buy everything they sell.

Start on the premise that every single thing is a lie,

Think profit, fear, hatred, division, global slavery and then you’ll start to realise why.

They rig all social media platforms so people can’t talk freely,

Enforce a one way narrative so people don’t discuss what the end game is really.

Buy and Own every square inch of the world and control the population with rent, tax and debt.

Draw every last breath from us and our last drop of sweat.

Introduce the digital currency in the guise of stopping the immigration flood gates that they themselves cause,

Start pandemic, after war, after economic crash, after war so no-one gets a chance to think or a takes a pause.

They’ve shown their cards now and we can see the plan,

To steal all our assets and enslave every man.

The WHO, the Rockefellers, Bill Gates, Blackrock and countless more,

Poisoned us, brainwashed us for greed- they are pure evil to the core.

Justifying needless wars under the pretense of liberation,

So the oligarchs can suck dry another defenseless, sovereign nation.

Governments and media should never ever be trusted,

Just look at past world events and see their lies have always been busted.

Covid, 9/11, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Vietnam to name but a few,

They kill and we stay silent, and pretend we never knew.

Covid was to destroy small businesses and increase Western governments debt,

It is well documented as the “2030 reset”.

While they stole 2 years of our lives, locked away in a flat,

They were in their mansions, yachts and islands doing the opposite it of that.

Laughing on how they’d duped the world to stand still,

Now we are 3 trillion in debt and run faster on their treadmill.

Right now US politics is on steroids as their marketing team rush for control,

Their propaganda funneled into us with every doom scroll.

It’s not even subtle anymore - so much so i’ve woken,

There’s a hidden agenda behind every word spoken.

80% is deflection to put us off the scent,

Whilst we watch the pantomime they carry out the scheme they always meant.

They own ever screen we watch and we’ve been trained to believe everything we hear,

We take propaganda , confirm it with our pack friends, then pass around the fear.

If you are someone that still reads a news paper, watches the news, listens to the radio or uses social media,

There is categorically no doubt that you’re thoughts have been manipulated by a deep state installed leader.

We’ve become angry and opinionated because the apparent truth has been told us on repeat,

We cant see that our perception has been influenced with every Donald Dump and Musk tweet.

As a propaganda affirming clan, We think we are top of the food chain and know exactly what is going on,

The warped pack mentality - in fact... we are fools for swallowing the blatantly obvious con.

I for one will never let them into my my head again,

Filled with fear until I left school, lapped up all the news I could between 5 months ago and then.

I’d been so gullible all my life, having been duped all this time,

If only I’d woken up 30 years earlier when I was in my prime.

Now our children walk the path where truth is dispossessed,

Their fire and imagination by sixteen put to rest.

Kings, Queens, governments and leaders have been depicted as a necessity in all books,

When in fact they are actually sociopaths, oppressive robbing crooks.

A leader might be beneficial if they actually looked out for the people,

Instead they simply siphon money to the bankrolling corporations at the top of the steeple.

The richest corporations telling their government puppets what to say,

To twist world agendas so that they swing in their way.

The perpetual cycle were profits and GDP is creamed off to the one percent,

It’s time we wake up and see ALL media and governments are bent.

The government is controlled by corporations and banks,

Instead of growing food, have great healthcare, parks and nice towns; we build tanks!

Tax log burners by enforcing laws that all logs have to be taxed and bought,

6 months in jail just for keeping our families warm if caught.

Invent Bird flu to stop people having chickens, and have allotments flattened for investors gain,

We can no longer grow our own food, they will own every grain.

Enforce inheritance tax on farmers so that their children have to sell,

Bill gates and Dyson will buy it, then control every food source as well.

Like starry eyed dogs who we like to control with food,

We will look up at our masters and hope they are in a good mood.

If we tried to push back or said something out of place,

They will stop the supply - starvation we will face.

Perhaps, for now, just go to the pub as it helps numb the brain,

If we thought about the actual truth, it would drive us insane.

Buy all firms, land, farms and housing and then rent it all back,

Use inflation and interest rates to tighten the noose and keep us on track.

Try silence, think for yourself, turn off the tv’s and radio, step away from social media shorts and see,

What a lifetime of Conditioning has done to you and me.

We’ve been brainwashed to consume and that economic growth is our number one aim,

The growth that pushes us until our bodies are lame.

If you’re getting something for free, it means you’re the product,

Free Social media platforms delivering top down messages and adverts - your free mind they abduct.

They’ve built a world of noise and flashing lights- Distraction is their chosen weapon,

A distracted population will never see the invisible cage, the awakening might never happen.

Our kids see influencers with million dollar mansions and flash cars,

Makes them think they need big lips, expensive clothes, expensive aftershaves and aspire to be famous stars.

Shown millionaire lives to make them feel down and like their lives are not enough,

Drummed in that being minimal and natural is the same as being rough.

Every scroll, every notification, every breaking news alert is part of the global psychological program,

If only people stopped believing it, repeating it, turned it off-they’d see it was one huge scam.

Designed to sway peoples perception and that this is what life is meant to be.

Work from birth to death with a few weeks of holiday, whilst the oligarchs families get everyday a holiday and everything free.

Their families have planned this for generations and have the biggest marketing team to make us dull,

If too many wake up, release the flu, pandemic or plague- if that doesnt work, pay for a false flag attack-start a war- each other we will cull.

Every advert we watch, every headline we read, every broadcast we hear, every “breaking” decree,

Know it’s crafted for profit, for power, to shape minds and blind what we are meant to be.

Please take one tiny, tiny, tiny step back and you will see for yourself,

That this world structured solely to feed their wealth.

I have faith that YOU can open your eyes,

And see through the deceit and a life time of lies.

Cast a doubt and at least question what we are being told,

Use your own mind, think for yourself, stand tall - be bold.

Most people are asleep and content in the bubble,

They won’t wake up until the world is in trouble.

They play on climate change to make us lose our freedom and cars,

Forget to say they’ve dropped 100,000 tons of bombs in the last 2 years the WHO leaders need to win Oscars.

Rockefellas and co release more co2 than the rest of us combined,

Who’s families wealth originated from charging the world interest and enslaving mankind.

Conjure up net zero to Cripple Europe and bankrupt its population.

Enforced Economic suicide that will be felt by our kids kids kids generation.

If not for ourselves we should strive to change it for our kids,

We should expose the system and blow off the lids.

Tyranny, lies and corruption fed down from the top,

We oblige to be slaves - program our children to follow - surely, it’s time for it to stop?

Snowden the whistle blower and other public figures hung out to dry in shame, They were simply trying to warn us, put their lives at risk to expose the blueprints of their game.

Question who dreamt up the education, financial, legal systems and governing control?

The richest, greedy families to enslave us, steal our lives and our soul.

We are being farmed for production instead of meat,

To feed their greedy ambition to take the global top seat.

The Romans used to say its easier to control a million people than to kill,

The tyrannous house of commons, now just pass bill after bill.

Shut down protesting and kill free speech,

Put any thoughts of freedom beyond our reach.

Back when I did watch the news, id see patterns all the time,

Lots of precursors, laying the foundation for a future murderous crime.

Constant disgusting, cruel, extreme bias propaganda pumped direct into our ears and eyes,

Everything we’ve been told to know is set on a foundation of lies.

Ask yourself what do you actually know first hand?

All your life you’ve had scripts and phrases brainwashed into you, and you THINK you know the lay of the land.

All wars, pain, misery on humanity has been started under a false flag event,

They finance psyops to ignite unrest, spout a chosen narrative from their state owned news to put the public off the scent.

Playbook after playbook they plan years and years ahead,

Why cant the greedy lot leave humanity alone, instead of filling the world full of dread?

All my life i’ve seen endless wars live streamed onto screens,

Wishing it would all stop but feeling unable to intervene.

The perpetual cycle of misery played on repeat,

They are the absolute dregs of society but call themselves elite.

Using money to throw their weight around and we are zombies going along with it,

Born into a dystopia, and brainwashed to submit.

I know you have a brain in there, its just been taken over by your TV,

Turn screens off for two days and you’ll see how they got you, I guarantee.

They keep us busy - simply trying to survive in their artificial rigged system as we work just to simply get by,

Whilst their families use their free time to coordinate marketing, to plot the next lie.

If we stopped lending and buying their plastic-preservative-sugary crap,

The world could slow down and take a much needed nap.

If we all decided to stop playing their rigged game,

8.2 billion of us peasants vs 50 oligarch families, we could highlight their centuries of shame.

Decentralize, use cash, eat fresh, go into town, drink water and buy local,

Don’t buy with “one click” - wake one more person up - show courage and be vocal.

Most people I know are content with the very little that they have got,

Not the trillionaires! They plan to squeeze us all and swoop in for the lot.

We will “own nothing and be happy” is their mantra and aim,

The “2030 reset” is the next phase of their game.

Look the ^^terms^^ up whilst they are still available on the internet, they are documented for everyone to see,

They will not stop until we are all dead or down on one knee.

Kings Rule by divine right was laughed out of fashion and plain slavery was apparently abolished two generations ago,

They merely morphed into tyranny and Debt slavery and we didn’t even know.

84% of the world population is in debt,

Pay back $640,000 in interest, per person, per lifetime - to people we’ve never even met.

If you already feel defeated, accept it’s the way it is, don’t care, or don’t know what to do,

Remember - the awakening starts with YOU!

You wont see this in the news because it is the people who have used the money they’ve extorted from us to buy out every single news channel,

That have sinister intentions for humanity, spew out propaganda from everyone they own on the news panel.

Inequality so profound as we people get poorer, the richest break away,

Wake up! and you will see the reoccurring pattern and the gluttonous lot, every step of the way.

About the author

My name is Paul Jennings,

I was born in South Wales in the United Kingdom and am currently working as an IT Consultant. I had what I perceived to be a “normal” upbringing. Living with my single mum who did everything she could to make sure I was clothed, fed and got me to school on the days she could. My father, who I did not see often, liked to gamble, drink and smoked 40 a day, this was pretty normal for the friends that I grew up with and went to state school with. I was a keen sports person and got sucked into wasting my life away playing soccer 3 times a week, going out on weekends and thought it was normal to drink myself to oblivion, whilst not questioning the society structure around me. I was fully immersed for the first 30 years of my life.

Once having left school, I joined the cage and went straight into work and started a family at a young age. I was an average, GDP contributing, tax-paying, interest and debt slave up until the beginning of 2025. I had always been suspicious and I had never voted because I felt that there was a bigger force above the elected, which were pulling the strings. Not only that, I have spent my younger years being subjected to unfiltered news and was mortified to see soldiers breaking peoples arms with rocks and the shooting of a father and child, who were trying to hide behind a barrel. Needless to say, I was sick of seeing needless conflicts and was unable to comprehend for the life of me why a country had to kill millions of people 4,000 miles away.

In the beginning of 2025, my eyes were opened by the atrocities I’d seen unfolding in the Middle East. I first became aware that something wasn’t right when my comments on social media posts were being hidden (I later learned this was called being shadowed) and I had been having meaningless debates with bots - fake accounts. It was at that stage, I realized that someone was trying to control the narrative and stop the truth from coming it. It was a sobering moment, to say the least, when I realized how deliberate it was and how dangerous this could be! Whoever is on the control sticks, is able to convince one section of society to start a war with another section of society. But who would do such a sick thing? It could only result in a group of people with sinister intentions and dreams of world domination, who’d accrued so much wealth that they thought it was their god given right to decide how people live, who lives and who dies, what people eat, that our children must be made into soldiers and that they must turn us upon each other, so that they can then sweep up the spoils.

I also noticed familiar phrases often parroted and repeated across mainstream media by Western leaders and news presenters. At this point in time, I then decided to turn my head 180 degrees and see what other people were saying. Little did I know that people were awake many years before but their voices were being quashed. I have listed my path to realisation in the links below. Furthermore, I have also listed some of the key figures that helped me open see through the deception.

When I first woke up and could see exactly what they were doing, my knowledge from working in tech showed me how they were actually doing it. My immediate reaction was to warn my closest friends and family. I was met with mocking, blank faces, disbelief and explanation that they didn’t have time for it. The cognitive dissidence was so high that I could literally see them glitching as I explained the world as it actually was. It’s a tough pill to swallow, even the most intelligent of my friends found it easier to believe the lies that they’d been told on repeat over the facts and links I had shared with them. Despite me trying to warn them that life as they knew it would be gone if they allow the sociopaths to implement digital ID and take away free speech, they refused to substitute unplugging themselves from the mainstream narrative or stop 4 hours a day of dopamine hits with doom scrolling to see the glaring truth. Unfortunately, they’d rather watch a talking dog or people dabbing than answers to why the world around them was so sad. I could have gone introverted and stayed silent but I couldn’t un-see the blatantly obvious truth. The deeper I’ve delved, the more positive I am that the whole world as we perceive it, has been orchestrated. The lies that all Western Leaders have told us are so big that I initially couldn’t believe that people couldn’t see it. I then had to remind myself that I too was fooled for 46 years of my prime. I therefore have taken the stance, that if everybody could wake one person up, then together we can say that enough is enough.

I look around me and see sadness, people with glazed eyes drinking themselves into false happiness. Their heads are deep in their phones, looking at photos and dreaming of the past or dreaming of a better future. No one is present! The system keeps them so busy that they don’t want to stop and think about how and why they’ve ended up on this treadmill.

I have written this poem to hopefully enlighten your readers that it doesn’t matter how hard you work, they will come for it all one day. You can however stop it, if you unplug yourself from the matrix, turn off all entry points into your mind to the mainstream, and go searching for the truth. Once you find the truth – warn everyone around you, whilst you still can!

Paul Jennings

Influential people

Jeffrey Sachs

Mark Devlin

David Icke

Ivor Cummins

Ben Rubin

Etienne de la Boetie2

Yanis Varoufakis

Larken Rose

Ha-Joon Chang

Gareth Icke

Dr David A Hughes

Timothy Snyder

Jacob Nordangård

Grace Blakely

Jason Christoff

Kate Raworth

Alistair Cloud

Angus Haston

Jonathan Brown

Matt LeTissier

Carol Vorderman

Garrys economics

Edward Snowden

Eddie Hobbs

Max Igan

Gary Lineker

Noam Chomsky

Books

To See the Cage is to Leave It by Etienne de la Boetie2

Vulture Capitalism

The Great Taking - David Webb

On Tyranny – Timothy Snyder

Wall Street, The Nazis and the Crimes of the Deep State

