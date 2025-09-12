The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
5h

Is this some kind of confession?

Of course the Jews are evil... they are the most vile people in the world.

Anyone who has dealt with Jews acknowledges that.

They are your friends... my arse... only as long as they can use you.

The Jews are the most racist people ever existed.

They do not want peace.

They created Religon... aka The Legions of Amun Ra... the sun god because Jews are the offspring of a parasitical Alien Race that lives inside the Sun... Draco... Anunaki... Children of the sun.

The Jews preparing this world for a Global Genocide aka the take over invasion of the mind by this Ancient Alien Energy Race... Draco... Destroyers of worlds.

They are not Human because they don't act like Humans..

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/mind-control-greta-thunberg-and-the

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jewell's avatar
Jewell
3h

The War on Christianity, Part II: The Abomination and Blasphemy of Christian Zionism https://jamesperloff.net/war-on-christianity-part-2/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture