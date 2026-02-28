by Jessica Rose

So. The Epstein files.

There’s a diary written by one of the victims.

She wrote in a kind of cypher - probably in hopes that one day someone would read her words.

I saw a reference to this diary (specifically: document EFTA02731361) posted on X by someone with the handle SpeakWithDeeDee, today. You can see it below.

My brain immediately ignored the english text and went straight for the cypher.

It took me 30 seconds to see how to “decipher it”.

So I did. Here’s how if you want to help. There are many, many pages like this.

I de-cyphered only 1 document (EFTA02731341). I picked this one since there was no translation for this document that I could find, and I saw it first. (I could be wrong about there not being a translation.)

Update: I since found the translation and I was right about the names. And Leonsis is the AOL guy. You can see it here.

Considering the document referenced in SpeakWithDeeDee’s video does have translations, I thought perhaps that viewers might stop at that, and not go deeper into the other pages of her diary that may or may not be translated and in essence, make the trail go cold.

…The only thing that is cold (and black) are the hearts of the men in these documents.

Do not read the words below if you have a weak stomach. I feel quite nauseated - not gonna lie. And if this is a hoax - it’s even sicker than if it isn’t. Just sayin’.

The thing that struck me the hardest in reading these words is the clarity with which she wrote them, and her real and true emotions. She didn’t shut down -despite the fact that what she wrote about being put through - would likely shut anyone down.

I found only a single “typo” in her cypher. She must have taken an enormous amount of time and effort (and concentration/focus) to write these words in code in this amazing little book.

And in spite of all of the torture and trauma she describes in this code, her brain was functioning very well. Like, more than well, it seems. I find that awe-inspiring. Especially since I believe these words were written by a young girl.

In her words, amazingly, you will hear empathy for Ghislaine (allegedly because she loved Jeffrey and was his age) while she, herself, bleeds through imposed torture. You will hear anger and disgust at the “gross” men who abused her. You will hear power and might in the simple fact that she took all of this time to “encode” her inner world → likely a means for her to stay sane, to self-reflect and even perhaps, one day, to have others know what she was subjected to.

Some of the names I am not entirely sure of. They are in square brackets. Considering the names are the most important thing, it was important to me to only write them down precisely as I read them here. You’ll also notice that she has a sense of humor in the names she gives some of her “visitors”. Like Allen Douschewitz. She also refers to someone named Mr. Islam.

If this is authentic, and I have no reason to believe that it is not, this should make everyone’s fucking head spin. This is NOT an isolated event. It is an epidemic. What needs to happen is that men and women need to simply say one little word: “NO”, or if you like: “I WON’T DO IT”, if prompted into ritualistic acts for blackmail purposes.

Child rape is bad. Don’t you get it? And they’ll drug you. So the best thing to do is NOT MEET THEM. Fuck them and their yachts. What’s a yacht ride gonna be worth to you when you have to “pay up”?

What happened to morality? Doesn’t it trump evil?

Sigh…I will update as I go.

N.B. If I “disappear”, it will NOT be an accident. Ahem. Ahem. I am happy (enough), and exceedingly healthy. I do not do drugs, I am not allergic to anything, and I don’t get pneumonia.

I am just a simple woman who is also always willing to help out of a desire to do good. Personally I wonder why more people aren’t motivated by this desire. It’s a nicer way to live than to be chasing [evil] bullshit.

This is the only way forward.

It’s worse than Part I

by Jessica Rose

I did this because I feel like, if it is authentic, this girl needs these words to be bathed in light. I sense so much hope in her words, even though she was really in a pit of dark hell when she wrote them.

She never gave up - at least, not in her words.

This transduction took a toll on me, not gonna lie. But it needs to be known - not hidden or redacted. There are some redactions in here.

People need to understand that this is going on - not only going on - but at epidemic levels in our world today.

You want a frikkin’ pandemic of mass proportions you WEF maniacs? How about the pandemic of using humans for profit and meat and as incubators?

To the WEF: If I thought anyone who was involved wit the WEF had any merit at all, I would make a serious appeal to you rich jackasses to END THIS MADNESS. Trade in your private planes and rescue a few thousand children from hell.

To the culprits: Don’t you have daughters? Sisters? I KNOW you must have mothers. Why don’t you think of them when you act with such disregard for life?

In all things, even in the darkest corners of possibilities, there is light; as long as your pilot light stays on.

STAY. ALIVE. Inside. And out.

Anyway, here it is. EFTA02731361 transcribed. Fork.

It’s odd how Ghislaine sounds very much like she was both compassionate, and psychotically obsessed with ‘keeping Jeffrey’, to the point where she enabled such pain and suffering on another. Both a mother, and a sadist.

Nepotism, eh?

Yeah. You lurk where we live too.

