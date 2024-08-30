by Jon Rappoport

It’s easy.

Send this article to people you know. All sorts of people. But especially anyone connected to the Trump campaign.

Because it’s campaign gold. It cuts through all the endless talking about the open southern border.

It’s a shocker.

You’ve heard of fentanyl, haven’t you? It’s a lethal drug that kills between 75,000 and 100,000 Americans every year. And it comes into the US through the southern border.

Here is the bottom line:

THERE IS ENOUGH FENTANYL IN AMERICA RIGHT NOW TO KILL EVERY PERSON IN THE WORLD SEVERAL TIMES OVER.

That’s right.

I’ve laid out the proof of that statement several times. Here it is, in the original piece I wrote and published.

You see, fentanyl is so powerful and deadly, the weight of just seven grains of salt is a lethal dose.

Put seven grains of salt on a counter and look at them. That amount of fentanyl will kill a human.

How is fentanyl coming into the US? Through the border, brought by Mexican cartel members.

The cartels are getting the chemicals to manufacture the drug from China. The cartels combine the chemicals and turn out pills and powder.

Some of the fentanyl powder is put into fake pharmaceutical pills—and even into candy.

Anyone with a few active brain cells can understand that, for this reason alone, we have to send troops to the border and shut it down.

75,000 to 100,000 American deaths every year, and many more people severely injured and addicted.

We’re talking about CHEMICAL WARFARE being waged against America. That’s what it is.

With the deadliest street drug there is.

Trump and Vance are capable of spelling this out and making people understand it.

I would try to contact Democrats as well, but they refuse to think about anything that would stop the flow of migrants into the US.

Again, there is enough fentanyl inside the US to kill every person in the world several times over. You can easily infer this from the amount of the drug that is seized along the border.

If, instead of pills and powder, we were being attacked by men shooting poison from helicopters—every day of every year, killing 100,000 Americans a year—our military would be called out to defend the country in a second.

That IS what we’re dealing with. Except the war is silent. We don’t see the choppers. We don’t see the poison.

But it’s here. In great quantity.

I urge you to pass along this article. And wake up Republican campaigners.

So far, they’ve done nothing to alert the American people to the true scope of the raging chemical war against us.

-- Jon Rappoport

