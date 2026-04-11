Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Hunter Biden is assessing which of his several other pending lawsuits would be worth continuing (Image: Getty Images)

By Peter Rubinstein

A legal filing submitted this week on behalf of Hunter Biden argues that the son of former President Joe Biden “cannot afford” to pay his outstanding legal fees. It comes after Hunter Biden himself claimed last year he was in $17 million of debt.

The paperwork, submitted by attorney Barry Coburn on April 6, also claimed that “Mr. Biden lives abroad,” though Coburn did not specify where. Biden was pictured in South Africa with his wife last year.

Last month, Biden told a federal judge he was facing serious financial troubles and could not afford to move forward with his lawsuit against ex-Trump aide Garrett Ziegler. It comes as Hunter challenged his arch-enemy to a CAGE FIGHT in an astonishing video.

Biden’s attorneys asked U.S. District Judge Hernan Vera in early March to end the Ziegler lawsuit, as their client “has suffered a significant downturn in his income and has significant debt in the millions of dollars range.”

According to that filing, Biden was assessing which of his several other pending lawsuits would be worth continuing.

A judge in December disbarred Hunter Biden in Connecticut for violating the state’s attorney conduct rules (Image: ashleyblazerbiden/Instagram)

In a November podcast interview with South African host Joshua Rubin, Biden said his $17 million in debt was connected to his legal fees.

“Look at the past six years of my life and the $17 million of debt that I’m in, as it relates to my legal fees,” he said.

A judge in December disbarred Biden in Connecticut for violating the state’s attorney conduct rules, a decision that came after complaints were made about the federal gun and tax charges he was convicted of before being pardoned in 2024 by his father.

In an agreement with the state office that disciplines lawyers, Biden consented to being disbarred and admitted to attorney misconduct, but he did not admit to any criminal wrongdoing. He was disbarred in Washington, D.C., in May, The Associated Press reported.

Biden was convicted in 2024 in Delaware federal court of three felonies for purchasing a gun in 2018 when, prosecutors said, he lied on a federal form by claiming he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

A March court filing claimed Biden was struggling to earn a stable income and that most of his major sources of money had gone dry (Image: Wide Awake Podcast)

He had been set to stand trial in September 2024 in a California case in which prosecutors accused him of failing to pay at least $1.4 million in federal taxes. He agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor and felony charges hours after jury selection was set to begin.

The Connecticut judge found that Biden violated several ethical rules for lawyers, including engaging in conduct “involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.” In a court document, Biden admitted to some but not all of the misconduct allegations. The judge also cited the Washington disbarment.

Biden’s Los Angeles home was affected by wildfires last January, making it “unlivable” for an extended period, according to the court filing last month.

The filing also claimed Biden was struggling to earn a stable income and that most of his major sources of money had gone dry.

Biden sold 27 art pieces in the years leading up to the lawsuit, but had only sold one since, the filing said.

It comes after Eric Trump finally shared the 7 words that Barron whispered into Joe Biden’s ear.

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