The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
1h

Hasbara Trolls.

And now these Jews use AI... as predicted... for propaganda.

Same as 1933.

Protocols of Zion.

Secret Covenant.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-secret-covenant-of-infinite-evil

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