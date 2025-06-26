by Simplicius

Yesterday, Iran retaliated for the US ‘strikes’ on its nuclear facilities, concluding the final act of the choreographed play we’ve been witnessing. It launched Operation Basharat al-Fath (بشارت الفتح), which reportedly means ‘Glad Tidings of Victory’, or ‘Good News of the Conquest’ if you ask Google, hitting the US Al Udaid base in Qatar.

Iran says it used the same amount of missiles against Al-Udeid as the amount of bombs dropped by the U.S. on Fordow (14)

The US claims everything was intercepted, and of course, again it was revealed that the entire act was ‘agreed upon’ between both sides.

Afterwards, Trump responded in a way indicating that he was fine with letting Iran blow off some steam in order to conclude the off-ramp for everyone involved:

Last time when I had written up the idea that the Fordow hit was done via secret back channel handshake some people were skeptical. But here is the ‘smoking gun’ video that proves precisely how this work is done behind the scenes—it pertains to the previous attacks during Trump’s first term, which were a retaliation for the hit on Soleimani, but is obviously more than relevant today. Watch very carefully:

Trump not only explains about how Iran called him to notify of the strikes, but his casual sympathy to the practice clearly implies its normalcy from both sides. In short, he understands how these dynamics work, and it’s more than plausible that the US itself utilized the same courtesy to notify Iran. The manner and speed with which the ‘peace’ has now been concluded further attests to the choreographed nature of this dance, as each participant performed their role efficiently.

As stated, the next big news is that our predictions were accurate in Israel seeking an immediate off-ramp to the conflict, as today a ‘triumphant’ peace was finally concluded.

The reasons were obvious, as the above article titles hint at: Israel was being attritioned, its economy ravaged, its largest seaport and airports shutdown, and some sources claim, its fuel and ammo stockpiles dwindling. Technical ‘superiority’ aside, Iran is a country of 90+ million (to Ted Cruz’s eternal chagrin), and Israel’s 9 million would be hard pressed to wage a war of attrition against it, with or without US’ help.

Iranian attacks were beginning to add up, devastating Israeli neighborhoods and turning citizenry against their government. This is one of the last recorded hits on Beersheba earlier:

Continue reading...

New book by Etienne de la Boetie2 exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.

The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.

See the Press Release with more details HERE.

Buy the book at SeeTheCage.com

Substack readers can get the book for FREE by “Going Paid” to ANY of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s four Substacks AND get access to all four of those Substacks! Simply “Go Paid” and we will reply with details.