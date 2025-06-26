Humiliation: Israel Tucks Tail After Failing All Objectives in War against Victorious Iran
Yesterday, Iran retaliated for the US ‘strikes’ on its nuclear facilities, concluding the final act of the choreographed play we’ve been witnessing
Yesterday, Iran retaliated for the US ‘strikes’ on its nuclear facilities, concluding the final act of the choreographed play we’ve been witnessing. It launched Operation Basharat al-Fath (بشارت الفتح), which reportedly means ‘Glad Tidings of Victory’, or ‘Good News of the Conquest’ if you ask Google, hitting the US Al Udaid base in Qatar.
Iran says it used the same amount of missiles against Al-Udeid as the amount of bombs dropped by the U.S. on Fordow (14)
The US claims everything was intercepted, and of course, again it was revealed that the entire act was ‘agreed upon’ between both sides.
Afterwards, Trump responded in a way indicating that he was fine with letting Iran blow off some steam in order to conclude the off-ramp for everyone involved:
Last time when I had written up the idea that the Fordow hit was done via secret back channel handshake some people were skeptical. But here is the ‘smoking gun’ video that proves precisely how this work is done behind the scenes—it pertains to the previous attacks during Trump’s first term, which were a retaliation for the hit on Soleimani, but is obviously more than relevant today. Watch very carefully:
Trump not only explains about how Iran called him to notify of the strikes, but his casual sympathy to the practice clearly implies its normalcy from both sides. In short, he understands how these dynamics work, and it’s more than plausible that the US itself utilized the same courtesy to notify Iran. The manner and speed with which the ‘peace’ has now been concluded further attests to the choreographed nature of this dance, as each participant performed their role efficiently.
As stated, the next big news is that our predictions were accurate in Israel seeking an immediate off-ramp to the conflict, as today a ‘triumphant’ peace was finally concluded.
The reasons were obvious, as the above article titles hint at: Israel was being attritioned, its economy ravaged, its largest seaport and airports shutdown, and some sources claim, its fuel and ammo stockpiles dwindling. Technical ‘superiority’ aside, Iran is a country of 90+ million (to Ted Cruz’s eternal chagrin), and Israel’s 9 million would be hard pressed to wage a war of attrition against it, with or without US’ help.
Iranian attacks were beginning to add up, devastating Israeli neighborhoods and turning citizenry against their government. This is one of the last recorded hits on Beersheba earlier:
New book by Etienne de la Boetie2 exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.
The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.
See the Press Release with more details HERE.
Buy the book at SeeTheCage.com
Substack readers can get the book for FREE by “Going Paid” to ANY of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s four Substacks AND get access to all four of those Substacks! Simply “Go Paid” and we will reply with details.
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I am done with patriarchs using this earth as a playground for their insane wars. Does anyone notice that contemporary, primitive men rule over women, children and other men? And we say nothing about this? We don't even notice that it's always men who put us through these traumas. And then it's talked about like it's a board game. These are lives and buildings that our ancestors and ourselves built! How can we still be so juvenile and stupid. As a species, we can't get anywhere with these blockheads forcing themselves onto all of us.