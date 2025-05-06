by Western Journal

Video clip that went viral on social media shows a Chinese humanoid robot, Unitree H1, that was attached to a crane device to hold it upright, begin to malfunction and thrash against the technician.

The Unitree H1 robot sells for $90,000. In February, one of the robots appeared to charge a crowd.

A recent social media clip showed a robot violently malfunctioning and nearly striking its lab technicians.

Footage of the incident began circulating as early as Thursday.

In the clip, China’s humanoid robot — the Unitree H1 — was being held upright with a crane as two technicians worked nearby.

Moments later, something went terribly wrong.

The malfunctioning robot, as though it were having a tantrum, began furiously flailing its arms with the brute strength of a machine.

At certain moments, the robot seemed to direct its violence toward one of the technicians, who initially shrunk away with fear.

After several seconds avoiding the robot’s devastating strikes, the same technician disabled it by adjusting the crane device, which was restraining it.

The AI Page, an Instagram account focused on artificial intelligence news, offered one explanation of the incident: Apparently, the robot didn’t like the crane device.

“China’s Unitree H1 robot recently caused a stir on stage—but it wasn’t actually broken,” the Friday post read.

“The robot was trying to keep its balance while being held by the head, which confused its system. As it tried to adjust, its stabilizing code made the movements more extreme, creating what looked like a dramatic robot meltdown,” the page added.

“It was a tech glitch, not a full-on malfunction,” the post read.

The Unitree H1 was introduced in January at the Spring Festival Gala in the city of Tianjin.

The robot danced alongside human performers, even wearing some of the same apparel and using the same props.

