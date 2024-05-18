by Kyle Anzalone

A group of researchers at top universities concluded Israel was committing a genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza. Since October 7, Israeli forces have destroyed most of the homes in Gaza, leaving five percent of the population dead or injured.

The University Network for Human Rights study, led by a group of researchers from Boston University, Cornell Law School, the University of Pretoria, and Yale Law School, published a report on Wednesday that found Israel’s actions in Gaza violate the Genocide Convention.

“After reviewing the facts established by independent human rights monitors, journalists, and United Nations agencies, we conclude that Israel’s actions in and regarding Gaza since October 7, 2023, violate the Genocide Convention,” it says. “Specifically, Israel has committed genocidal acts of killing, causing serious harm to, and inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of Palestinians in Gaza, a protected group that forms a substantial part of the Palestinian people.”

It continues, “Israel has killed at least 34,568 Palestinians and injured 77,765 other Palestinians in Gaza. These figures in total comprise more than 5 percent of Gaza’s population, with over 2 percent of Gaza’s children killed or injured.”

The report highlights the statements of Israeli officials that have driven its forces to conduct the genocide. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proclaimed, “You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible. And we do remember.” The Bible passage referred to reads “Now go, attack Amalek, and proscribe all that belongs to him. Spare no one, but kill alike men and women, infants and sucklings, oxen and sheep, camels and asses.”

It also notes Israel’s Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant called the Palestinians human animals and called for a complete siege of Gaza. “I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed. . . . We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly,” he said in October.

One of the contributors to the report, Susan M. Akram, Director of Boston University International Human Rights Clinic said, ”The report details so many statements by Israeli leaders that show the plan to decimate the Palestinian population.”

The White House continues to deny Israel is committing genocide. On Monday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan explained the Biden administration’s position, “We believe Israel can and must do more to ensure the protection and wellbeing of innocent civilians. We do not believe what is happening in Gaza is a genocide.”

Washington is Tel Aviv’s most crucial supporter. The White House wields its veto power at the UN Security Council to deny Palestine membership and to block resolutions critical of Israel. Additionally, the US supplies Israel with 70% of its weapons imports, including billions of dollars in weapons paid for by American taxpayers.

President Biden has refused to alter his policy of military support for Israel. The White House has put one shipment of 2,000-pound bombs on hold while authorizing a $1 billion arms package for Tel Aviv.

