Huge Humanoid Bot News. China versus US Bot Makers
Chinese humandoid bot leaders, UBTech and Unitree, are testing dozens of bots in factories and should reach over 1000 bots each by the end of 2025.
by Brian Wang
Tesla and FigureAI will each have the capacity for 12,000 bots per year from new factories in 2025. Tesla will have 5000-6000 completed humanoid bots this year and will have made parts for twice as many.
This is setting up for a future with tens of millions of bots per year made by 2030. This will transform manufacturing and the world economy.
