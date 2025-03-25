by Brian Wang

Tesla and FigureAI will each have the capacity for 12,000 bots per year from new factories in 2025. Tesla will have 5000-6000 completed humanoid bots this year and will have made parts for twice as many.

This is setting up for a future with tens of millions of bots per year made by 2030. This will transform manufacturing and the world economy.

