The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

1h

All so true... Youthing begins within... BUT, here's two mechanical tips:

1) IF you have oily skin (DOES NOT WORK ON DRY SKIN), you can bring the collagen to the surface and reduce or eliminate wrinkles with dermabrasion. Use common sense (don't go too far) and derm-abrade it yourself with Apricot pit skin scrub from Big Lots (only place I've found it cheap so far), or a Vic Washcloth if you still have one left.

All you do is scrub your skin until it is pink and remove the top epithelial layer of dead or dying skin. Estheticians will be happy to do this to you for $150 per treatment with a ground up diamond dust passing through a bent glass tube with an opening in it (on the bend) at very high speed. It took me a couple of treatments to realize that the result was pretty close to the same as when I overdid it with the Apricot Scrub.

2) Facial Massage/Rolfing using Acupressure Facelift. An acupuncture student I met in Ft. Myers back in the late 1990's, made a 10 minute DVD of herself demonstrating how to do an acupuncture facelift (primarily on the Stomach Meridians - go figure). I can't find it anywhere now except on Amazon for $20, so I hang on the DVD's I have left and show them to people who are interested. It's called "Acupressure Facelift" by Noneen Murdoch. It's the green one.

I combine Ms. Noneen's instructions, with low level Rolfing (deep tissue massage) on my face, neck and chest - especially where fascia meets the bone. This does a couple of things:

a) It separate the fascia holding the muscle tissue just a little, and cause it to grow back stronger (I hope), b) Increases the blood circulation to the facial muscles and the skin.

I make funny faces at myself in the mirror to stretch my face and neck muscles too. It's all about gravity... and then there's the rest of our bodies to contend with...:))))))))))LOL!!

