Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Judd Legum

Before his presidential campaign, George W. Bush sold his stake in the Texas Rangers.

President Jimmy Carter placed his peanut farm in a blind trust.

And President Barack Obama limited his assets to index funds, treasury bonds, and cash to avoid financial conflicts.

President Trump, on the other hand, has used the nation’s highest office to promote businesses that he and his family own 110 times in the last 16 months, a Popular Information investigation reveals.

Popular Information comprehensively analyzed Trump’s Truth Social posts, public remarks, and event locations during his second term. The investigation found that since taking office for a second term on January 20, 2025, Trump has promoted his family’s business interests 59 times on Truth Social and 30 times while speaking on camera. Further, since January 2025, Trump has held 21 events at properties he owns.

As president, Trump has promoted a diverse array of business interests, including Trump-branded golf courses, crypto tokens, and consumer products.

For example, Trump has publicly promoted his memecoin, $TRUMP, six times as president — including five posts on Truth Social and one event for the top memecoin holders held at his golf course in Virginia.

Trump also uses Truth Social to make official announcements, such as his decision to extend his blockade of Iranian ports. Trump’s use of Truth Social as president promotes his business interests. Truth Social is owned by Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), and Trump is the largest shareholder, owning 53% of the company.

Trump has posted 8,452 times on Truth Social since his inauguration on January 20, 2025. That’s an average of more than 18 posts per day. On December 1, 2025, Trump posted 166 times on Truth Social.

Trump also frequently promotes Trump-owned properties at official events, using the prestige of the presidency to burnish the reputation of his hotels and golf courses. During a White House press conference with the Irish head of government, Micheál Martin, last month, Trump spoke extensively about the quality of the golf course he owns in Ireland:

We have a great -- a great golf complex in Ireland, one of the best in the world, called Doonbeg. It’s in Doonbeg. And it’s been amazing. And Rory McIlroy loves it. They all love it… And it was chosen for the Irish Open, which is a big deal. That’s a big event… [I]t was a great honor to be chosen. They only choose the best courses in the world for the -- you know, for the big opens. That’s one of the big ones, the Irish Open. It’s really become one of the most important tournaments in the world… I think it’s going to be a fantastic success… Very hard course, though.

Trump has also continued to promote his branded consumer products as president, for example, using Truth Social to promote a line of Trump-branded fragrances, Victory 45-47. One bottle of cologne or perfume costs $249.

During his second term, Trump has repeatedly held official events at properties he owns. Even on the rare occasions that he does not explicitly praise the properties, these events are valuable promotional opportunities.

Last month, Trump launched the “Shield of the Americas,” a new organization of Western Hemisphere countries that Trump says will fight drug cartels. The event was held at Trump’s resort and golf course in the Miami area, Trump National Doral.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

The Trump administration has aggressively defended Trump’s conduct, denying that he is attempting to profit from the presidency. “The president is abiding by all conflict-of-interest laws that are applicable to the president,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in May 2025. “And I think everybody, the American public, believe it’s absurd for anyone to insinuate that this president is profiting off of the presidency. This president was incredibly successful before giving it all up to serve our country publicly.”

Ethics experts do not believe this is true.

“Every other president since the Civil War has divested from business interests that would conflict with official duties. President Trump has done the opposite,” Richard Painter, the chief White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration, said on December 22, 2025.

Since December 22, Popular Information’s investigation reveals, Trump has promoted his business interests another 43 times.

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