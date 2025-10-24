By Food Babe

As you probably know by now, I don’t have any diet related dogmas (except avoiding industrial chemicals, pesticides, toxins and other additives in food), but I do follow my body’s intuition and listen to it very closely when deciding what to eat. I have noticed not eating dairy products on a daily basis has improved the way my body looks and feels tremendously. I used to be one of those gals that SWORE by greek yogurt for snack time… and now I can’t even think of having that stuff. My skin is brighter and less sensitive, my stomach feels flatter and my general energy soars when I pay attention to the amount of dairy products in my diet. But, if there’s one thing that gets me off my routine – it’s ice cream! I love it! And that’s why I’m always looking for ways to enjoy dairy free desserts and it’s why I created this recipe so I can enjoy ice cream all the time without sacrificing how I feel, the way I look or my energy level.

This recipe is for homemade coconut milk-based ice cream made just like your old time favorites. Yesterday, I made Pistachio Almond, because that used to be my favorite ice cream at Baskin-Robbins before I figured out all the crazy artificial colors and additives it had… I’ve made this recipe with 2 other flavor profiles recently too, my husband’s favorites – Cookies and Cream and Mint Chocolate Chip. They are both SO GOOD!

You can get really creative with this recipe because it has a common base of ingredients. I hope you have fun with it and report back your delicious results!

How To Make Coconut Milk Ice Cream

Step 1: Blend coconut milk with sugar of choice (frozen bananas or coconut palm sugar) and extract flavorings in a high-speed blender

Step 2: Pour into (pre-frozen) ice cream machine. The Cuisinart machine makes awesome ice cream…

Step 3: Let the machine work for about 20 mins or so

Step 4: Stir in chopped nuts, cacao nibs or cookies depending on which flavor you are making

Step 5: Store ice cream in freezer in a safe glass container

Step 6: Serve and enjoy!

Do you know someone who is a frozen yogurt addict or loves ice cream? Share this post with them… don’t let them miss out in all this easy to make goodness.

Cheers,

Food Babe

