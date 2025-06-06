by Jen McCaffery, Brooke Nelson Alexander

What to do if you find a hidden camera©rd.com, Getty Images (2)

If you find a hidden camera or see something suspicious, Koblitz recommends immediately leaving the place you are staying and reporting what you found to the hotel, booking agency, or Airbnb customer service. You should also consider contacting local law enforcement if you feel unsafe, but don't touch or move the device, he says. FYI, these household items could be spying on you once you get home, too.

Sources:

IPX1031: "Survey: Do Airbnb Guests Trust Their Hosts?"

Jack Plaxe, security consultant at Guidepost Solutions

Mike O'Rourke, CEO of Advanced Operational Concepts

Paul Koblitz, managing director of technical services at TrustedSec

How to Geek: "How to Detect Hidden Surveillance Cameras With Your Phone"

